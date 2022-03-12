Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

लॉक अप : ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुईं पायल रोहतगी, यूजर्स कर रहे इस वजह से सपोर्ट

webdunia
शनिवार, 12 मार्च 2022 (17:31 IST)
कंगना रनौट के शो 'लॉक अप' में हर दिन नए विवाद देखने को मिल रहे हैं। शो में अपने उम्दा प्रदर्शन और बेबांकी से बातों को सामने रखनेवाली, पूरी सच्चाई और निष्ठा से गेम को खेलनेवाली अदाकारा पायल रोहतगी चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं। पायल इस समय सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रही हैं। 

 
पायल की किसी भी तरह की गुटबाजी में न रहकर अकेले ही पूरी शिद्दत से खेल को खेलने की ये स्टाइल उनके चाहनेवालो को जम गई हैं। ट्विटर पर लोग पायल को अपना पूरा सहयोग दे रहे हैं। कोई उन्हें शेरनी कह रहा है तो किसी ने पायल को कहा सच्ची।  
 




हाल ही में भारत के राष्ट्रपति का नाम न बता पाने की वजह से पायल रोहतगी को काफी ट्रोल किया गया। और उसके बाद पार्टनर संग्राम सिंह ने अपनी खामोशी को तोड़ कर पायल को अपना पूरा सपोर्ट दिया। चाहे कोई भी हालात हो पायल के चाहनेवालो की कोई कमी नहीं हैं क्योंकि ट्विटर पर लगातार आ रहे उनके फैंस के ट्वीट तो यही दास्तान बयां कर रहे हैं। 
 


पायल ही नहीं एक वक्त में आलिया भट्ट भी राष्ट्रपति का नाम नहीं बता पाई थीं और लोगो ने आलिया को भी बहुत ट्रोल किया था। लॉक अप शो में जब पायल ने आलिया के नाम से कंगना पर आवाज उठाई और दोनो में नोंक झोंक भी हुई थी तब बाद में एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में आलिया ने कंगना की बात का करारा जवाब भी दिया और तब ऐसा लगा कि अनजाने में ही सही आलिया ने पायल का सपोर्ट किया। 
 
बता दे की 4 से 5 दिनों तक #payalrohtagi काफी ट्रेंड हुआ हैं। शो में पूनम पांडे और अंजलि अरोरा को गले से लगकर उनके दुख को जिस तरीके से पायल ने अपना समझा, वो बात भी उनके चाहनेवालो के दिल में घर कर गई। लोगो की माने और पायल जिस तरीके से गेम को खेल रही हैं, एक जबरदस्त दावेदार मानी जा रही है, इस गेम को जीतने की। जिस बात पर उनके पार्टनर संग्राम सिंह ने पहले ही भविष्यवाणी कर दी हैं।
 
लॉक अप शो लगातार सुर्खियों में बना हुआ हैं हर दिन किसी ने किसी के बीच तकरार, प्यार और लॉक अप में उनका इकरार दर्शको को एक्साइट कर रहा हैं। क्योंकि यहां ड्रामा हैं, मस्ती हैं और साजिशों की पूरी बस्ती हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

'रनवे 34' से सामने आई अजय देवगन, अमिताभ बच्चन और रकुल प्री‍त सिंह की पहली झलक, इस दिन रिलीज होगी फिल्म

प्रचलित

webdunia

ULLU App पर Namkeen वेब सीरिज की Bobby Bhabhi, Aabha Paul के हॉट फोटोज़ ने उड़ाए फैंस के होश

webdunia

हिन्‍दू-मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है राजस्थान का वीर गोगाजी मंदिर

webdunia

पत्नी पोनी वर्मा संग प्रकाश राज ने फिर लिए सात फेरे, शेयर की तस्वीरें

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos