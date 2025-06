टीवी सीरियल अनुपमा के सेट पर लगी भीषण आग, जलकर खाक हुआ सेट

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta to Escalate ‘Anupamaa’ Set Fire Incident to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha – Demands Firm Government Action



President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Mr. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, has confirmed that the horrific fire incident… pic.twitter.com/UUspmgChFs