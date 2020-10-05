मिर्जापुर की ‘स्वीटी गुप्ता’ को कौन भेज रहा Miss You ‍मैसेजेस?

I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love. I loved playing Swarangini , a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested , I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages . और बहुत कहानियाँ बाकी हैं... मिलते रहेंगे ... . . @excelmovies @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @gurmmeetsingh @mihirbd @rupalivaidya @krnx

A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar) on Oct 3, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT