Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मिर्जापुर की ‘स्वीटी गुप्ता’ को कौन भेज रहा Miss You ‍मैसेजेस?

webdunia
सोमवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2020 (14:26 IST)
कोरोना के दौर में मनोरंजन का जरिया बदल चुका है। महामारी की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के चलते थिएटर्स बंद थे, तो ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म ने मनोरंजन का पूरा ध्यान रखा। इस दौरान जयदीप अहलावत और विजय वर्मा जैसे कई उम्दा कलाकारों को पहचान मिली। ऐसी ही एक कलाकार हैं श्रिया पिलगांवकर, जिन्होंने ‘वेब सीरीज’ मिर्जापुर से डिजिटल डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने शो में गुड्डू भैया की प्रेमिका स्वीटी गुप्ता का किरदार निभाया था। भले ही श्रिया पिलगांवकर का किरदार शो में मर चुका है, लेकिन फैन्स अब भी उन्हें मिस करते हैं।

श्रिया पिलगांवकर ने अपने किरदार ‘स्वीटी’ को प्यार इतना प्यार देने के लिए फैन्स का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक लंबा चौड़ा पोस्ट लिखकर अपने फैन्स का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा- ‘मुझे बस यही कहना है। एक कलाकार के लिए स्क्रीन पर निभाए उसके किरदारों के लिए पहचाने जाना और पसंद किए जाने से बड़ा कोई इनाम नहीं है। स्वीटी गुप्ता ने मुझे मेरी कल्पना से भी ज्यादा दिया है। ‘मिर्जापुर सीजन 2’ की घोषणा के बाद से मुझे आपके ‘मिस यू’ मैसेजेस मिल रहे हैं, मैं अभिभूत हूं। स्वीटी को फिर से जिंदा करने के लिए आपके सुझाव काफी क्रिएटिव और दिलचस्प हैं, यह सब आपके प्यार की निशानी है।

उन्होंने आगे लिखा- ‘मुझे स्वरांगिनी का किरदार निभाना अच्छा लगा, एक ऐसी लड़की जो न केवल अपने लिए बल्कि अपने आस-पास सभी लोगों के लिए खड़ी होती है और निडर होकर हमेशा अपने मन की बात कहती है। इसका श्रेय हमारे प्रतिभाशाली लेखकों पुनीत कृष्ण और विनीत कृष्ण को जाता है। यह किरदार और शो मेरे लिए बहुत मायने रखता है और इस शो के रिलीज होने के बाद मुझे मिले सभी शोज के लिए मैं आभारी हूं। ज‍बकि पूनर्जन्म की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं है जैसा कि आपमें से कुछ ने सुझाव दिया है, मैं सिर्फ आपके प्यार और मैसेजेस के लिए धन्यवाद कहना चाहती हूं। और बहुत कहानियां बाकी हैं... मिलते रहेंगे।’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love. I loved playing Swarangini , a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested , I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages . और बहुत कहानियाँ बाकी हैं... मिलते रहेंगे ... . . @excelmovies @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @gurmmeetsingh @mihirbd @rupalivaidya @krnx

A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar) on



हाल ही में श्रिया पिलगांवकर निर्देशक अपूर्वा लाखिया की जासूसी थ्रिलर सीरीज ‘क्रैकडाउन’ में नजर आई थीं। इसके अलावा, श्रिया जल्द ही राणा दग्गुबाती के साथ फिल्म ‘हाथी मेरे साथी’ में भी नजर आएंगी।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

अक्षय कुमार की मिस हुई फ्लाइट और बन गए स्टार, इसे कहते हैं किस्मत

प्रचलित

webdunia

इलियाना डिक्रूज ने अपनी बॉडी को लेकर कही यह बात, शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीर

webdunia

मां के बेहद करीब हैं सारा अली खान, खुद को सैफ की बजाए अमृता सिंह की बेटी कहलाना करती हैं पसंद

webdunia

अमिताभ बच्चन को दोस्त ने मारा नजरअंदाज करने का ताना, बिग बी ने दिया करारा जवाब

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos