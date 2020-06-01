वाजिद खान के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर जताया दुख

सोमवार, 1 जून 2020 (11:34 IST)
बॉलीवुड की मशूहर संगीतकार जोड़ी साजिद-वाजिद में से वाजिद खान का निधन 42 साल की उम्र में हो गया। वे लंबे समय से किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, साथ ही वे कोरोना संक्रमित भी पाए गए थे। इरफान खान, ऋषि कपूर और मोहित बघेल के बाद फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े एक और शख्स के निधन के बाद पूरा बॉलीवुड सदमें में हैं।

वाजिद खान के निधन से सोशल मीडिया पर शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है। वाजिद खान के निधन की पुष्टि सिंगर सलीम मर्चेंट ने सोशल मीडिया पर की। उन्होंने लिखा, साजिद-वाजिद फेम मेरे भाई वाजिद के निधन के समाचार से मुझे गहरा आघात लगा है। भाई, तुम बहुत जल्दी गए। यह हमारी बिरादरी के लिए बहुत बड़ा झटका है. मैं टूट गया हूं।
 
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, बुरी खबर। एक चीज जो मुझे हमेशा याद रहेगी वो है वाजिद भाई की हंसी। वे हमेशा मुस्कुराते रहते थे। बहुत जल्दी चले गए। उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी सहानुभूति। भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे मेरे दोस्त। तुम्हारे लिए प्रार्थना।
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने वाजिद के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, 'वाजिद खान के निधन से झटका लगा... एक चमकती-मुस्कुराती प्रतिभा का निधन... दुआएं, प्रार्थनाएं और शोक संवेदनाएं।'
 













वहीं, अक्षय कुमार, अनुपम खेर, अदनान सामी, हिमेश रेशमिया, वरुण धवन, सोनू निगम, प्रिति जिंटा समेत कई बॉली‍वुड हस्तियों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना दुख प्रकट किया है। 
 
बता दें कि इंडस्ट्री में साजिद-वाजिद की जोड़ी और सलमान खान की दोस्ती के चर्चे रहे हैं। वाजिद, सलमान खान को अपना गॉड फादर मानते थे। कई इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने इस बात का जिक्र भी किया है कि सलमान खान उनके ब़डे भाई जैसे हैं वो उन्हें बहुत मानते हैं। साजिद-वाजिद की जोड़ी ने सलमान खान की कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में संगीत दिया है। 
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

हेमा मालिनी की जिंदगी की बेहद रोचक दास्तान पढ़कर आप भी चौंक पड़ेंगे...

2 थप्पड़, 4 लात और 15 मुक्के : Husband-Wife का यह चुटकुला पढ़कर पेट पकड़ कर हंसेंगे

फिर साथ आएंगे अजय देवगन और रोहित शेट्टी, ‘गोलमाल 5’ पर जल्द शुरू होगा काम!

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

बस, प्लेन के बाद अब प्रवासी मजदूरों को घर भेजने के‍ लिए सोनू सूद ने लिया ट्रेन का सहारा

फेक न्यूज पर भड़के अक्षय कुमार, अपनी बहन के लिए चार्टर प्लेन बुक करने की आई थी खबरें

नताशा स्टेनकोविक बनने वाली हैं मां, मंगेतर हार्दिक पांड्या ने फैंस को दी खुशखबरी

टूटी साजिद-वाजिद की मशहूर संगीतकार जोड़ी, वाजिद खान का 41 साल की उम्र में निधन

'ये जवानी है दी‍वानी' को पूरे हुए 7 साल, दीपिका पादुकोण ने शेयर की रणबीर कपूर संग खास तस्वीरें

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

सनी देओल के साथ माधुरी दीक्षित ने केवल एक ही फिल्म क्यों की?

अमिताभ बच्चन के डॉन को 42 साल: स्क्रिप्ट कई बार हुई रिजेक्ट, पहले सप्ताह नहीं मिले दर्शक

Blast From Past : मिली (1975) कड़वाहट पर भारी जिंदादिली

ऋषि कपूर की 10 फिल्में जो देखी जा सकती हैं बार-बार

मौसमी चटर्जी को आंटी की अजीब‍ जिद के कारण करनी पड़ी थी शादी

अगला लेख बस, प्लेन के बाद अब प्रवासी मजदूरों को घर भेजने के‍ लिए सोनू सूद ने लिया ट्रेन का सहारा