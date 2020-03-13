5 बॉयफ्रेंड रखने वाली लड़की के सपोर्ट में उतरीं नेहा धूपिया, हुईं ट्रोल

शुक्रवार, 13 मार्च 2020 (11:53 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस नेहा धूपिया सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। नेहा की गिनती बॉलीवुड की बेबाक एक्ट्रेस में होती है। वह इन दिनों एमटीवी के एक शो रोडीज को जज कर रही है। इस शो के दौरान उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा कहा जिसके कारण वो इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो रही हैं।


शो में ऑडिशन देने आए एक कंटेस्टेंट ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से जुड़ा एक किस्सा शो की जज नेहा धूपिया को बताया था। कंटेस्टेंट ने बताया था कि उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड का उसके अलावा पांच लोगों से अफेयर था।
 
कंटेस्टेंट ने बताया कि उसने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को बुलाया और उसके सभी पांच बॉयफ्रेंड को भी वहीं बुलाया। उन सबके सामने उसने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के जोरदारा थप्पड़ मारा। कंटेस्टेंट की इस बात को सुनकर नेहा भड़क गई।

ALSO READ: आमिर खान पहुंचे अमृतसर, 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' के सेट पर ही मनाएंगे अपना जन्मदिन
 
नेहा ने उस कंटेस्टेंट को कहा, ये तुम क्या बकवास कर रहे हो कि वो एक नहीं 5 अन्य लड़कों के साथ गई थी, तो सुन मेरी बात ये उसकी च्वॉइस है कि वो किसके साथ घूमे। शायद समस्या तेरे साथ है। अगर वो चीट कर रही है तो शायद वो तुझसे खुश नहीं है। तुम्हें ये किसने अधिकार दिया कि तुम एक लड़की को थप्पड़ मारो।

अब सोशल मीडिया पर नेहा के इस बर्ताव का कड़ा विरोध हो रहा है। लोग इस बयान के बाद उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।











यूजर्स ने बहुत सी तस्वीरें और मीम शेयर करते हुए नेहा की बात का विरोध किया और उनका जमकर मजाक उड़ाया।
webdunia-ad

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

जब सास ने दामाद को 20 रुपए दिए : इस चुटकुले को पढ़कर पेट पकड़ लेंगे

रेड का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आठवां दिन

यह चुटकुला पढ़कर हंसे बिना नहीं रहेंगे : शादी के इतने साल बाद भी इतना प्यार?

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

बॉलीवुड हलचल

आमिर खान पहुंचे अमृतसर, 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' के सेट पर ही मनाएंगे अपना जन्मदिन

साल 2019 मेरे लिए भाग्यशाली साबित हुआ: वाणी कपूर

शूटिंग के दौरान जला श्वेता तिवारी का हाथ, जब वी मेट के सीन को कर रही थीं रिक्रिएट

सुपरस्टार यश ने इस वजह से किया मुंबई का दौरा

प्रियदर्शन के साथ काम कर रोमांचित हैं मीजान जाफरी, हंगामा 2 में आएंगे नजर

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

बागी 3 : फिल्म समीक्षा

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बागी 3 को हिट होने के लिए कितना करना होगा कलेक्शन?

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कोरोना वायरस का असर! बागी 3 से स्थिति होगी स्पष्ट

होली पर गुड्डू रंगीला के कोरोना वायरस गाने पर थिरकेंगी मोनालिसा

उर्वशी रौटेला की बोल्ड बिकिनी तस्वीर हुई वायरल, मालदीव में कर रहीं वेकेशन एंजॉय

अगला लेख आमिर खान पहुंचे अमृतसर, 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' के सेट पर ही मनाएंगे अपना जन्मदिन