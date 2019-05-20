कॉफी कप के बाद, अब GOT के आखिरी एपिसोड में दिखी पानी की बोतल

सोमवार, 20 मई 2019 (16:53 IST)
‘गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स’ के आठवें सीजन का आखिरी एपिसोड आज सबुह प्रसारित हुआ। इसके साथ ही, HBO का लोकप्रिय फिक्शनल ड्रामा समाप्त हो गया। लेकिन, शो का आखिरी सीजन काफी निराशाजनक रहा। यह सीजन कमजोर पटकथा और एडिटिंग ब्लंडर्स के लिए याद किया जाएगा। पहले शो में स्टारबक्स का कॉफी कप दिखा, फिर जेमी के कृत्रिम हाथ के जगह उसके असली हाथ को दिखाया गया और अब आखिरी एपिसोड में पानी की प्लास्टिक की बोतल दिखी।
 
फैन्स शो के आखिरी एपिसोड को टकटकी लगाए देख रहे थे कि आखिर किसे राजा चुना जाएगा, लेकिन इस बीच सैम टर्ली की कुर्सी के नीचे से झांकती पानी की प्लास्टिक की बोतल ने उनका ध्यान भंग कर दिया। पहली बार पानी की बोतल एपिसोड के 46वें मिनट पर देखा गया। इसके कुछ मिनटों बाद फिर से एक पानी की बोतल सर डावोस की कुर्सी के पास भी दिखी। जैसे ही फैन्स की नजर इन बोतलों पर पड़ी, उन्होंने ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।
 
देखें कुछ कमेंट्स-






 
आखिरी एपिसोड में नए राजा का चुनाव होते हुए दिखाया गया है। इसमें दिखाया गया है कि किस तरह जॉन स्नो अपने हाथों से अपनी प्रेमिका डेनेरिस टार्गेरियन का खून कर देता है और फिर नई चुनाव पद्धति से ब्रैन को राजा चुना जाता है।
 
डेविड बेनिओफ और डीबी वेइस द्वारा बनाया गया ‘गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स’ जॉर्ज आरआर मार्टिन के उपन्यास पर आधारित है, जिसका प्रसारण 2011 में शुरू हुआ।

