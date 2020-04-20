रामायण का क्लाइमैक्स सीन देख भड़के लोग, रावण वध को एडिट कर छोटा करने का लगाया आरोप

सोमवार, 20 अप्रैल 2020 (12:48 IST)
लॉकडाउन में रामानंद सागर की रामायण के टेलिकास्ट होने से दर्शक बेहद खुश हैं। शो के दोबारा टेलिकास्ट होने पर आज भी इसे बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने देखा और पसंद किया है। इसकी वजह से दूरदर्शन की टीआरपी में जबरदस्त उछाल आया है। सीरियल में रावण का वध हो गया है। राम-सीता-लक्ष्मण अयोध्या वापस लौट चुके हैं।
 
रोजाना सुबह 9 और रात 9 बजे आने वाले रामायण को लेकर फैंस ने जमकर इसकी सोशल मीडिया तारीफ की है और इसके एक-एक सीन को बड़े ही ध्यान से देखा है। हालांकि फैंस में रावण का वध किए जाने वाले एपिसोड को लेकर भारी नाराजगी है। दर्शकों का कहना है कि राम और रावण के सीन्स को बहुत ज्यादा एडिट किया गया है। 
 
इस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर दूरदर्शन के प्रोड्यूसर्स को क्लाइमेक्स सीन्स को एडिट करने पर काफी ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। राम और रावण के बीच युद्ध के कई अल्टीमेट सीन्स को एडिट किए जाने से फैंस निराश हैं। ट्विटर पर रीस्टोर रामायण नाम का हैश टैग भी काफी ट्रेंड कर रहा है। 
 
एक यूजर ने कई सारे ट्वीट्स कर बताया कि लक्ष्मण और उर्मिला के रीयूनियन का जिक्र नहीं किया गया। मेकर्स से रामायण का अनकट वर्जन दिखाए जाने की भी अपील की। 
 
लोगों का कहना है कि रामानंद सागर की रामायण और श्री कृष्णा आर्टवर्क हैं। वो पूरी तरह डिजर्व करते हैं कि उन्हें बिना किसी छेड़छाड़ के दिखाया जाए। 
 
अब खबरों के अनुसार इस पूरे मामले को लेकर प्रसार भारती के सीईओ शशि शेखर ने सफाई दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'इसमें कोई कट नहीं लगाया गया है। ये सब ऑरिजनल प्रोडक्शन का हिस्सा नहीं थे।' 
 
 
 

