रामायण का क्लाइमैक्स सीन देख भड़के लोग, रावण वध को एडिट कर छोटा करने का लगाया आरोप

@DDNational In Ramayan number of seen cutted ,where Ram and Laxman kidnapped by Ahiravan in patallok. This seen not shown,Hanuman son makardawaj also not shown— Amaranth (@Amarant36966520) April 18, 2020
Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan & Shri Krishna are works of art that deserve to be seen without tampering with the artist’s vision through edits like those in the DVDs. #RamayanOnDDNational #RestoreRamayan @ChikhliaDipika @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @swwapniljoshi— JanakiRaghunath (@siyarambhakt) April 18, 2020
Very disappointed to see that many scenes in Ramayana are not shown by @DDNational .— kamini Sharma (@secret___soul) April 19, 2020
Scene where LORD HANUMANA tearing - open his chest and showing picture of #SIYA_RAM within it. #Ramayana #RamayanOnDDNational https://t.co/hhWuaDNRh3
There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production.— Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020