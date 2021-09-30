Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

आलिया भट्ट के बाद विक्की कौशल और रश्‍मिका मंदाना के एड पर हंगामा

webdunia
गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021 (18:44 IST)
इन दिनों कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को अपने एड की वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है। महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन को पान मसाला का एड करने की वजह से जमकर फैंस की नाराजगी झेलनी पड़ी थी। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट को अपने एक विज्ञापन की वजह से जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।

 
वहीं अब बॉलीवुड एक्टर विक्की कौशल और नेशनल क्रश साउथ एक्ट्रेस रश्मिका मंदाना एक अंडरवियर एड की वजह से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर है। हाल ही में रश्मिका और विक्की कौशल ने साथ में एक अंडरवियर का विज्ञापन किया है। विज्ञापन में विक्की कौशल अपना अंडरवियर फ्लॉन्ट करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं जिस पर एक्ट्रेस अट्रैक्ट होती दिख रही हैं।
 


विज्ञापन में दिखाया गया ‍है कि रश्मिका मंदाना एक योगा सेशन दे रही होती हैं और उनके साथ विक्की भी योगा कर रहे होते हैं। जब विक्की कौशल योगा करते हैं तो उनके अंडरवियर की स्ट्रिप नजर आने लगती है, जिसे देख रश्मिका मंदाना रोमांटिक एक्सप्रेशन देने लगती हैं। 
 
इसके साथ ही अगले दिन अंडरवियर की स्ट्रिप देखने के लिए रश्मिका फिर से प्लान करती हैं। रश्‍मिका, विक्की को कुछ उठाने को कहती हैं, जिससे उनकी टीशर्ट ऊपर हो और वह उनकी अंडणवियर की स्ट्रैप देख सकें। ‍विक्की कौशल और रश्मिका मंदाना के इस एड को देखकर बहुत से लोग भड़क गए हैं।
 


कई यूजर का कहना है कि पैसा के लिए ये लोग कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, डियर, रश्मिका मंदाना मैंने आपका विज्ञापन देखा, यह मेरे लिए बहुत ही निराशाजनक था। मैंने कभी आपसे ऐसी उम्मीद नहीं की थी। एक अन्य ने लिखा, हाल के दिनों में देखा गया सबसे सस्ता और खराब एड है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

अल्लू अर्जुन को फैन से मिला नायाब तोहफा, तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

प्रचलित

webdunia

ULLU App पर Namkeen वेब सीरिज की Bobby Bhabhi, Aabha Paul के हॉट फोटोज़ ने उड़ाए फैंस के होश

webdunia

हिन्‍दू-मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है राजस्थान का वीर गोगाजी मंदिर

webdunia

पत्नी पोनी वर्मा संग प्रकाश राज ने फिर लिए सात फेरे, शेयर की तस्वीरें

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos