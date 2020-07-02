सैफ अली खान ने कहा ‘मैं भी हो चुका Nepotism का शिकार’, तो ट्रोलर्स ने यूं लिए मजे

गुरुवार, 2 जुलाई 2020 (15:14 IST)
एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद से बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म पर बहस जारी है। लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर करण जौहर और सलमान खान के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है, जो नेपोटिज्म को बढ़ावा देते रहे हैं। इस बीच सैफ अली खान के एक बयान को लेकर लोग उन्हें ट्विटर पर खूब ट्रोल कर रहे हैं, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि वह खुद भी नेपोटिज्म का शिकार हो चुके हैं।

दरअसल, हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान सैफ अली खान ने कहा, “नेपोटिज्म का शिकार तो मैं भी हुआ हूं। लेकिन किसी को भी इसमें दिलचस्पी नहीं है। बिजनेस ऐसे ही चलता है। मैं अब नाम तो नहीं लूंगा लेकिन कई बार ऐसा होता था कि किसी के पिता का फोन आता था कि इसे फिल्म में मत लेना। ये सब होता रहता है और मेरे साथ भी हुआ है।”

बता दें, सैफ बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शर्मिला टैगोर के बेटे हैं, ऐसे में उनका यह बोलना कि ‘वे भी नेपोटिज्म का शिकार हुए हैं’ लोगों को पसंद नहीं आया और उन्हें ट्रोल किया जाने लगा। सोशल मीडिया पर उनपर बनाए गए मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई है। देखें कुछ मजेदार मीम्स-

When #SaifAliKhan Says ,
He is an Victim of Nepotism.
Audiences: pic.twitter.com/zbgmFJtIGA

— Arun Agrawal (@mragrawalarun) July 2, 2020


#SaifAliKhan #CBIMustForSushant
Saif Ali khan said He also was a victim of nepotism.....
Meanwhile Public be like pic.twitter.com/w0w0l0AWxr

— Kundan jha (@ChillKundan) July 2, 2020


When son of Nawab of Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore(relative of Rabindranath Tagore) Saif Ali Khan says he has been a victim of #nepotisminbollywood pic.twitter.com/7wzm6fNEwV

— Akash Aggarwal (@aakkashaggarwal) July 2, 2020


Saif :- I'm also a victim of nepotism.
Kareena :- After hearing his statement.#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/7jnzQKJDaQ

— Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) July 2, 2020


#SaifAliKhan says " he's been a victim of #nepotism

meanwhile Taimur Now : pic.twitter.com/pWVRquGldW

— Aavy Maan (@emAvvy) July 2, 2020


#SaifAliKhan
Saif Ali Khan says He Was Victim of Nepotism

Meanwhile Directors/ Producers who treated him as Star Kid pic.twitter.com/seyPHEUCur

— The Steno Boi (@TheStenoBoi) July 2, 2020
लोग उन्हें उनके नैशनल अवॉर्ड की याद भी दिलाने लगे, जो उन्हें फिल्म 'हम तुम' के लिए मिला था।

#SaifAliKhan got padam shri because of his mother and still complaining about #Nepotism pic.twitter.com/W3g6TexTym

— smriti singh (@smritiballb) July 2, 2020

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म ‘दिल बेचारा’ में सैफ भी कैमियो रोल में दिखेंगे। फिल्म में सुशांत के अपोजिट संजना संघी नजर आएंगी। फिल्म को डिज्नी-हॉटस्टार पर 24 जुलाई को रिलीज किया जा रहा है।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

सड़क 2, लॉकडाउन और वेबसीरिज के बारे में आलिया भट्ट

एप्स बैन करने पर बौखलाया चीनी पत्रकार, सेलिना जेटली ने दिया करारा जवाब

चटपटा है चुटकुला, खूब आएगी हंसी : ABC सुनाओ ?????

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

रागिनी चंद्रन ने इस वजह से भरी थी अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो की फिल्म 'लॉ' के लिए हामी

इस शख्स की वजह से डिप्रेशन से गुजर रहीं रानी चटर्जी, बोलीं- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं होता, सुसाइड कर लूंगी

दिवाली पर सलमान खान की राधे और अक्षय कुमार की सूर्यवंशी में टक्कर!

'इश्कबाज' एक्ट्रेस अदिति गुप्ता को हुआ कोरोना, घर पर ही चल रहा इलाज

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत सुसाइड केस : पुलिस पूछताछ में 'दिल बेचारा' एक्ट्रेस ने खोले कई राज

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

Aarya Review : गलत और कम गलत के बीच आर्या

जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की 'आत्मा' बुलाई गई

क्यों टूटा था सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अंकिता लोखंडे का रिश्ता?

8 साल तक बेरोजगार थे 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के अब्दुल, अब 2 रेस्टोरेंट के हैं मालिक

सूरज पंचोली के कारण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से नाराज थे सलमान खान!

अगला लेख रागिनी चंद्रन ने इस वजह से भरी थी अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो की फिल्म 'लॉ' के लिए हामी