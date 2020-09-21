Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






अनुराग कश्यप के बारे में सैयामी खेर के पुराने ट्व‍ीट वायरल, लिखा था- उन्होंने मुझे अपने घर बुलाया और...

webdunia
सोमवार, 21 सितम्बर 2020 (15:18 IST)
एक्ट्रेस पायल घोष द्वारा अनुराग कश्यप पर लगाए यौन शोषण के आरोप के बाद एक्ट्रेस सैयामी खेर का डायरेक्टर को लेकर किया गया पुराना ट्वीट खूब वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल, नेटफ्लिक्स पर आई फिल्म ‘चोक्ड’ में अनुराग कश्यप के साथ काम कर चुकीं सैयामी खेर ने अपने पुराने ट्वीट को रीट्वीट किया है। सैयामी ने इन ट्वीट्स में अनुराग के बारे में विस्तार से बात की है।

सैयामी ने इसमें लिखा है, “जब मैं पहली बार अनुराग कश्यप से मिली, उन्होंने मुझे अपने घर पर बुलाया। इससे पहले कि मैं कुछ कहती उन्होंने कहा, मेरे मां-पिता मेरे साथ रहते हैं, तुम्हें चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है। वह ‘बॉलीवुड का बैड बॉय’ माने जाते हैं। बाहरी दुनिया के मुताबिक उनका जीवन ‘ड्रग्स, महिलाओं और दोषों से भरा हुआ है’। मैंने जो सच बाद में देखा वो पूरी तरह से उलट था।”



सैयामी ने उनके घर के बारे में बताया, “उनका घर एक सामान्य भारतीय घर की तरह था। उनके माता-पिता न्यूज पेपर पढ़ रहे थे, दरवाजे की घंटी लगातार बज रही थी, श्रीलालजी बढ़ते मेहमानों के लिए खाना बना रहे थे, एक बिल्ली घूम रही थी और अनुराग अपने ही घर में एक शांत कोने की तलाश कर रहे थे।”



सैयामी ने अनुराग के साथ काम करने के दौरान अपने अनुभवों के बारे में लिखा है, “उनके फिल्म चोक्ड ऑफर करने से लेकर उसके रिलीज होने तक तीन साल लगे। इस दौरान मैंने उन्हें जाना। वह एक दोस्त, मेंटर और साउंडिंग बोर्ड बन गए। आपको पता होता है कि उनके साथ काम करके सब सच जान सकते हैं। जब उन्हें आपका काम पसंद आता है तो वह नाचने-कूदने लगते हैं, रोने लगते हैं और खुशी जाहिर करते हैं। और अगर उनको पसंद नहीं आता, तो वह आपको बता देते हैं। उनके पास कोई फिल्टर नहीं है। शायद यही उनका वरदान और अभिशाप दोनों है।”



सैयामी ने अंत में लिखा है, “उन्हें व्हिस्की बहुत पसंद है, जो मैं उन्हें कम करने के लिए कहती रहती हूं। उनमें एक बच्चे जैसी मासूमियत और खुला दिल है जो आज के समय में शायद ही मिले। वह हमेशा खुद से पहले दूसरे लोगों के बारे में सोचते हैं। ऐसे लोग दुर्लभ हैं जो वास्तव में आपके लिए खुश होते हैं। आज, जब तीन साल पहले मुझे खारिज करने वाले लोगों ने मेरे काम की सराहना की, तो अनुराग जितना कोई भी खुश नहीं हुआ। मुझमें भरोसा दिखाने के लिए शुक्रिया। मुझे अपने आप पर भरोसा करना सिखाने के लिए धन्यवाद!”





वहीं, अनुराग कश्यप ने खुद पर लगे आरोपों को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

जैकलीन फर्नांडिस के गाने 'गेंदा फूल' ने पार किया 550 मिलियन व्यूज का आंकडा

प्रचलित

webdunia

फिल्म उरी डाउनलोड की तो हो गई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, फिल्म की जगह ये मिला

webdunia

कुत्तों ने 10 हजार रुपए की जलेबियां खाई : खूब हंसने का मन है तो जोक जरूर पढ़ें

webdunia

कोरोना वायरस का जादू : हंसी निकल जाएगी इस जोक को पढ़कर

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos