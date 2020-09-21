He was supposed to be the “Bad Boy of Bollywood”. His life according to the outside world was “riddled with drugs, women & vices.” The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite.— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020
It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020
With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020
He loves his whiskey; which I keep nagging him to reduce (and also to increase his exercise!). He has a child-like innocence & open-heartedness that is seldom seen in today’s times. He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own.— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020
Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK.— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 22, 2020
Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap72 . Thank you for making me believe in myself again!