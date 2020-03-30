कोरोना वायरस : डोनेशन ना देने पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान, फैंस उतरे बचाव में

सोमवार, 30 मार्च 2020 (11:24 IST)
देश में कोरोना वायरस के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की गई है। देश की जनता की मदद के लिए सरकार ने पीएम रिलीफ फंड शुरू किया है, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारें दिल खोलकर मदद दे रहे हैं।

 
अक्षय कुमार ने बीते दिन पीएम केयर फंड में 25 करोड़ रुपए का भारी भरकम दान देने का ऐलान किया था जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टर की जमकर तारीफ हो रही थी। इसके अलावा कई सितारों ने दान दिया है। लेकिन इस बीच बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए है।

शाहरुख खान को हेटर्स ने ट्रोल करते हुए पूछना शुरू कर दिया कि आखिर वो दान क्यों नहीं दे रहे है। इन ट्रोलर्स को किंग खान का तो कोई जवाब नहीं मिला लेकिन उनके के फैंस ने जरुर ट्रोलर्स की क्लास लगा दी। शाहरुख खान के फैंस ने उनके सपोर्ट में ट्वीट करना शुरू कर दिया और इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर #StopNegativityAgainstSRK ट्रेंड होना शुरू हो गया। 










 
webdunia-ad

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

कोरोना वायरस से जंग के लिए वरुण धवन ने दान किए 55 लाख रुपए, एजाज खान बोले- कम है...

गजब का चुटकुला : जब 3 अमीरजादों को महंगा पड़ गया बाथरूम का बखान

छी.. गंदा चुटकुला है, पर खूब हंसी आएगी इसकी गारंटी है

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

बॉलीवुड हलचल

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए राजकुमार राव ने की मदद, इस वजह से हो रही तारीफ

कोरोना वायरस : कनिका कपूर की चौथी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव, परिवारवालों को सताने लगी चिंता

कैटरीना कैफ करेंगी अली अब्बास ज़फर की फिल्म, सुपरहीरो की होगी थीम

कार्तिक आर्यन ने एकता कपूर से अपनी मां के लिए की खास रिक्वेस्ट

लॉकडाउन में उर्वशी रौटेला ने शेयर की हॉट बिकिनी तस्वीर, फैंस के लिए लिखा खास मैसेज

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

Blast From Past : छोटी सी बात (1976) में बड़ा दम

फिर से शहंशाह, जया बच्चन ने लिखी थी कहानी

बिकिनी पहन समंदर के पानी में अठखेलियां करती नजर आईं उर्वशी रौटेला, वीडियो वायरल

जुड़वां 3 में होंगे टाइगर श्रॉफ?

सलमान खान 'राधे' में 3 खलनायकों का करेंगे सामना

अगला लेख कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए राजकुमार राव ने की मदद, इस वजह से हो रही तारीफ