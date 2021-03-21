Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

अजय देवगन के साथ पान मसाला की एड में नजर आए शाहरुख खान, यूजर्स ने लिए जमकर मजे

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
रविवार, 21 मार्च 2021 (14:13 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अजय देवगन अपनी फिल्मों के चलते तो चर्चा में बने ही रहते हैं लेकिन उनका एक एड यानि कि विमल पान मसाला भी खूब चर्चित है। अब अजय के साथ इस पान मसाला की एड में शाहरुख खान का नाम भी जुड़ गया है। शाहरुख भी इस बार अजय के साथ पान मसाला का एड करते नजर आए हैं।

 
अजय देवगन तो पान मसाला का एड करने के लिए जाने ही जाते हैं और ट्रोल भी खूब होते हैं। अब शाहरुख भी इस बार अजय के साथ पान मसाला का एड करते नजर आए हैं और खूब ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। यूजर लगातार ट्विटर पर शाहरुख खान और अजय देवगन को लेकर मजेदार मीम्स बनाकर मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं।  
 

 
एक शख्स ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा, हम आप को मिस कर रहे थे और इस उम्मीद में थे कि आपको 2021 में स्क्रीन पर देखने का मौका मिलेगा। आप विमल एड के साथ आए Lol. अब आपसे और कुछ डिमांड नहीं की जा सकती। 
 


एक शख्स ने लिखा कि- जब इंडस्ट्री में कोई भी डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर दोनों को साथ ले आ पाने में विफल रहा तो विमला ने ये कमाल कर दिखाया।
 
बता दें कि बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अजय देवगन और शाहरुख खान दोनों ही फिल्मी दुनिया पर राज करते हैं। इन दोनों ही सितारों की भारी फैन फॉलोइंग हैं। बावजूद इसके ये दोनों सितारे एक साथ कभी भी ऑन स्क्रीन नहीं नजर आ सके। मगर अब ये कारनामा एक विज्ञापन कंपनी ने कर दिखाया है। 
 
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो जहां एक तरफ शाहरुख खान पठान फिल्म की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ अजय देवगन भुज, मैदान, मेडे, थैंक यू जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आने वाले हैं।

Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
आज का ताजा चुटकुला : 2021 का प्रथम लॉकडाउन

प्रचलित

webdunia

दुल्हन के लिबास में नजर आईं सारा अली खान, खुद को बताया सुशील और संस्कारी लड़की

webdunia

मनोज बाजपेयी के बाद उनकी पत्नी भी हुईं कोरोनावायरस की शिकार, एक्टर ने फैंस को किया सचेत

webdunia

अमृता राव के बेटे की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, क्यूट स्माइल ने जीता फैंस का दिल

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos