'डंकी' के प्रमोशन के लिए ग्लोबल विलेज दुबई पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, फैंस ने किया ग्रैंड वेलकम

WD Entertainment Desk

, सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2023 (13:20 IST)
Shahrukh Khan reached Global Village Dubai: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'डंकी' जल्द ही सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज के लिए तैयार है। यह फिल्म इस हफ्ते 21 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने जा रही है और ऐसे में सुपरस्टार ने अपनी फिल्म की प्रमोशनल जर्नी भी जोरो शोरो से शुरू कर दी है।


तो जहां दर्शकों का उत्साह पहले से ही ऊंचाइयों पर है, वहीं शाहरुख दुनिया भर में अपना जादू फैलाकर इसे और बढ़ाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। हाल में दुबई से फिल्म का प्रमोशनल सफर स्टार्ट करते हुए, डंकी डे 1 प्रमोशन पर ग्लोबल विलेज में उनकी एंट्री के लिए एक ग्रैंड सेटअप के साथ शाहरुख का लोगों ने ग्रैंड वेलकम किया।
 


हाल में शाहरुख ने VOX सिनेमाज दुबई का दौरा किया और जहां उनकी एंट्री पर ऑडियंस क्रेजी हो गई । VOX सिनेमा इवेंट के लिए देरा सिटी सेंटर पहुंचे शाहरुख खान का दुबई ने ग्रैंड स्वागत किया। इस दौरान लोगों की हूटिंग और चियरिंग से पूरा ऑडिटोरियम भर गया जबकि शाहरुख ने हमेशा की तरह अपना जलवा बिखेरा।
 


इसके बाद दुबई ने ग्लोबल विलेज में जाइंट व्हील पर सबसे बड़े फिल्म स्टार शाहरुख खान के स्वागत के लिए खास इंतजाम किए। ग्लोबल विलेज में शाहरुख के लिए मंच पूरी तरह तैयार था जिससे दर्शकों को डंकी के जोश के चलते लुट पुट में डूब जाने का मौका मिले।
 
डंकी में शानदार कास्ट है, जिसमें शाहरुख खान के साथ-साथ सुपरटैलेंटेड अभिनेता बोमन ईरानी, तापसी पन्नू, विक्की कौशल, विक्रम कोचर और अनिल ग्रोवर द्वारा रंगीन किरदार निभाए गए हैं। जीओ स्टूडियोज, रेड चिलीज एंटरटेनमेंट और राजकुमार हिरानी फिल्म्स की प्रस्तुति, राजकुमार हिरानी और गौरी खान द्वारा निर्मित, अभिजात जोशी, राजकुमार हिरानी और कनिका ढिल्लों द्वारा लिखित, डंकी 21 दिसंबर 2023 को रिलीज होने वाली है।
