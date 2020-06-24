सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर शेखर सुमन ने उठाए सवाल, बोले- सुसाइड नोट जरूर छोड़ता

बुधवार, 24 जून 2020 (13:32 IST)
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में नेपोटिज्म को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है। सुशांत की मौत से शेखर सुमन भी काफी दुखी हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके अपना दुख जाहिर किया। शेखर को इस बात पर यकीन नहीं है कि सुशांत आत्महत्या कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने एक फोरम शुरू करने का फैसला लिया है ताकि वह सरकार पर CBI जांच का दवाब बना सकें।

शेखर ने ट्वीट किया है कि वह यकीन नहीं कर पा रहे कि सुशांत जैसा इतना दृढ़ निश्चयी और इंटेलिजेंट इंसान बिना सुसाइड नोट छोड़े अपनी जिंदगी खत्म कर सकता है।
 
शेखर ने अपने ट्वीट में यह भी लिखा है कि जो हमें दिख रहा है बात इससे ज्यादा गहरी है। उन्होंने सुशांत के नाम से फोरम शुरू करने का फैसला लिया है ताकि वह सरकार पर सीबीआई जांच का दवाब बना सकें। उन्होंने लिखा है, मैं #justiceforSushantforum नाम से एक फोरम बना रहा हूं, जहां मैं सबसे प्रार्थना करता हूं कि सरकार पर दवाब बनाएं कि सुशांत की मौत की सीबीआई जांच हो। इस तरह के उत्पीड़न और गैंगबाजी बंद हो और माफिया का खात्मा हो। मैं आप सबका सपोर्ट मांगता हूं। 
 
शेखर ने और कई ट्वीट्स करके फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों को लताड़ा है। अभिनेता ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर सुशांत के चाहनेवालों के कहर से, चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस गए हैं। मुखौटे गिर गए हैं। हिप्पोक्रेट्स एक्सपोज हो चुके हैं। बिहार और भारत चुप नहीं बैठने वाले जब तक दोषियों को सजा नहीं दी जाती। बिहार जिंदाबाद।
 
शेखर सुमन ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा, सुशांत एक बिहारी थे, इसलिए बिहारी सेंटीमेंट सबसे अधिक है। मैं इस बात को बिल्कुल दरकिनार नहीं कर रहा हूं कि भारत के हर राज्य के लोगों की चिंता नहीं की जानी चाहिए। सुशांत जैसी ही एक और त्रासदी किसी और युवा टैलेंट के साथ नहीं होनी चाहिए.. जो अपने दम पर इंडस्ट्री में कामयाब होने आया है।
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

चटपटा है चुटकुला, खूब आएगी हंसी : ABC सुनाओ ?????

शादी के बाद दूसरी बार ससुराल मंडी पहुंचीं अर्पिता खान, परिवार सहित होम क्वारंटीन

फादर्स डे के मौके पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने बताया, पिता राजेश खन्ना ने दी एक साथ 4 बॉयफ्रेंड बनाने की सलाह

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर शेखर सुमन ने उठाए सवाल, बोले- सुसाइड नोट जरूर छोड़ता

आर अश्विन और रश्मिका मंदाना ने की कीर्ति सुरेश अभिनीत 'पेंगुइन' की तारीफ

सांस लेने में तकलीफ के बाद सरोज खान अस्पताल में भर्ती, कराया गया कोरोना टेस्ट

अली जफर को आई सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की याद, तस्वीर शेयर कर कही यह बात

इंदर कुमार की पत्नी ने करण जौहर और शाहरुख खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

गुलाबो सिताबो : फिल्म समीक्षा

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने क्यों किया था अक्षय कुमार से ब्रेकअप?

डिम्पल कपाड़िया के बारे में 30 रोचक बातें

बासु चटर्जी का खट्टा-मीठा सिनेमा

अभिनेत्री श्यामा ने क्यों छिपाई थी 10 साल तक शादी की बात

अगला लेख आर अश्विन और रश्मिका मंदाना ने की कीर्ति सुरेश अभिनीत 'पेंगुइन' की तारीफ