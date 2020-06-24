सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर शेखर सुमन ने उठाए सवाल, बोले- सुसाइड नोट जरूर छोड़ता

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020
Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020
Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस gaye hain.मुखौटे गिर gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed.Bihar and India won't sit quiet till the culprits are punished.Bihar Zindabaad.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 22, 2020
Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020