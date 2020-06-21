फादर्स डे के मौके पर सोनम कपूर ने ट्रोलर्स को दिया करारा जवाब, बोलीं- ये मेरा कर्म हैं कि मैं...

रविवार, 21 जून 2020 (17:23 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वे अक्सर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर भी आ जाती हैं। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या के बाद से बॉलीवुड के गलियारों में नेपोटिज्म को लेकर बहस छिड़ी हुई है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने स्टार किड्स पर निशाना साधा है। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि उन्हें बॉयकॉट भी किया जा रहा हैं।
इस दौरान सोनम कपूर को भी जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा हैं जिसका सोनम ने अब उन्हें करारा जवाब दिया हैं। उन्होंने लिखा, आज फादर्स डे के मौके पर मैं एक और बात कहना चाहती हूं, मैं अपने पापा की बेटी हूं और मैं आज जो भी हूं उन्ही के बदौलत हूं।
 
सोनम ने लिखा, मैं बहुत सौभाग्यशाली हूं। इसमें कोई अपमानजनक बात नहीं हैं। मेरे पिता ने मुझे यह सब देने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की हैं। ये मेरा कर्म हैं कि मैं कहां और किसके घर पैदा हुई हूं। मुझे गर्व हैं कि मैं उनकी बेटी हूं।
 
सोनम कपूर का फादर्स के मौके पर आया यह ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। गौरतलब है कि बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के मौत के बाद बॉलीवुड के कुछ स्टार्स पर लोगों का गुस्सा फूट रहा है। यूजर्स बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री पर निशाना साध रहे हैं कि यहां सिर्फ स्टार्स के बच्चों को मौका मिलता है और आउटसाइडर्स को नहीं।
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

शिव भक्त सुशांत सिंह राजपूत महंगी चीजों के थे शौकीन, जानिए उनके पास कितना था पैसा

नई पारी शुरू करने वाले थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, इस फिल्म को करते प्रोड्यूस

कैसी थी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आर्थिक स्थिति? एक्स मैनेजर ने खोला राज

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

फादर्स डे पर सलमान खान ने शेयर किया सलीम खान का खास वीडियो

अभिषेक बच्चन की वेब सीरीज 'ब्रीद: इन टू द शैडोज' का टीजर हुआ रिलीज

8 साल तक बेरोजगार थे 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के अब्दुल, अब 2 रेस्टोरेंट के हैं मालिक

फादर्स डे के मौके पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने बताया, पिता राजेश खन्ना ने दी एक साथ 4 बॉयफ्रेंड बनाने की सलाह

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस : रिया चक्रवर्ती पर लगा आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

गुलाबो सिताबो : फिल्म समीक्षा

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने क्यों किया था अक्षय कुमार से ब्रेकअप?

डिम्पल कपाड़िया के बारे में 30 रोचक बातें

बासु चटर्जी का खट्टा-मीठा सिनेमा

अभिनेत्री श्यामा ने क्यों छिपाई थी 10 साल तक शादी की बात

अगला लेख फादर्स डे पर सलमान खान ने शेयर किया सलीम खान का खास वीडियो