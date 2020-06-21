फादर्स डे के मौके पर सोनम कपूर ने ट्रोलर्स को दिया करारा जवाब, बोलीं- ये मेरा कर्म हैं कि मैं...

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020
This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. pic.twitter.com/6rH4LSBOxp— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020