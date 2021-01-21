Select Your Language

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के जन्मदिन पर कंगना ने साधा मूवी माफिया पर निशाना, बोलीं- दुख है मैं तुम्हारी मदद के लिए...

गुरुवार, 21 जनवरी 2021 (12:50 IST)
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अगर आज जिंदा होते तो वह अपना 35वां जन्मदिन मना रहे होते। उनके जन्मदिन पर फैंस उनके याद कर रहे हैं। वहीं कंगना रनौट ने भी सुशांत एक्टर को याद किया। कंगना रनौट ने एक बार फिर ट्वीट कर उन तमाम लोगों को भी आड़े हाथ लिया जिसके खिलाफ वो पहले भी बयान देते आई हैं।

 
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद बॉलीवुड में दोबारा से नेपोटिज्म (भाई-भतीजावाद) और मूवी माफिया को लेकर बहस शुरू हो गई थी। कंगना ने भी खुलकर बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म और मूवी माफिया पर बात की थी। साथ ही कहा था कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत इन सभी चीजों का शिकार थे जिसके चलते उन्होंने आत्महत्या जैसा कदम उठाया।
 
अब कंगना ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि डियर सुशांत, मूवी माफिया ने आपको बैन कर दिया, आपको परेशान किया। तुमने सोशल मीडिया पर कई बार मदद मांगी, दुख है मैं तुम्हारी मदद के लिए नहीं थी। काश मैंने ये नहीं समझा होता कि आप इन सबसे लड़ने में सक्षम हैं। जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।
 
कंगना यही नहीं रुकी उन्होंने अपने अगले ट्वीट में यशराज फिल्म्स, महेश भट्ट और करण जौहर पर भी निशाना साधा। कंगना ने आरोप लगाया कि इन सभी ने अलग अलग तरीके से तनाव में डाला।
 
बता दे कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत बीते साल 14 जून को मुंबई स्थित अपने फ्लैट पर मृत पाए गए थे। उनकी मौत के कारणों का पता लगाने की जिम्मेदारी सीबीआई को मिली लेकिन 5 महीने होने के बाद भी उनकी मौत के कारणों से पर्दा नहीं उठ पाया है।
 

