सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन ने दिया रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों का जवाब, बोलीं- ऊपर वाला सब देख रहा है

शुक्रवार, 28 अगस्त 2020 (12:10 IST)
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद से ही उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती पर कई तरह के आरोप लग रहे हैं। हाल ही में आजतक को दिए एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान रिया चक्रवर्ती ने कई सवालों के जवाब दिए। वहीं उन्होंने सुशांत के परिवार को लेकर भी सवाल उठाए।
 
रिया चक्रवर्ती ने कहा कि अपने पिता के साथ सुशांत के संबंध अच्छे नहीं थे। इसके अलावा रिया ने कहा कि सुशांत ने बहन ने मेरा शारीरिक उत्पीड़न किया। ऐसे ही तमाम आरोपों पर अब सुशांत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ने रिया चक्रवर्ती को जवाब दिया है। 
 
श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ट्वीट किया, 'काश, भाई उस लड़की से कभी न मिले होते। किसी को उसकी मर्जी के बिना गले ड्रग्स देना और फिर उसे समझाना कि तुम ठीक नहीं हो, उसे मनोचिकित्सकों के पास ले जाना, ये किस स्तर का हेरफेर है। तुम अपनी आत्मा को क्या जवाब दोगी।'
अगले ट्वीट में श्वेता ने लिखा, रिया ने अपने इंटरव्यू में कहा कि हम अपने भाई को प्यार नहीं करते। हां ठीक है, इसी वजह से मैं जनवरी में अमेरिका से भारत आई थी क्योंकि जैसे ही मुझे पता चला की भाई चंडीगढ़ जा रहा है और वह ठीक नहीं है। मुझे अपना व्यवसाय रोकना पड़ा और अपने बच्चों को पीछे छोड़ना पड़ा। दुख की बात यह थी कि जब मैं वहां पहुंची अपने भाई से मिल भी नहीं पाई। भाई पहले ही चंडीगढ़ से चला गया था क्योंकि रिया के लगातार कॉल आ रहे थे और कुछ काम की वजह से। परिवार उसके साथ हमेशा मजबूती से खड़ा रहा।
 
वहीं, अन्य ट्वीट में श्वेता ने लिखा कि जब सुशांत चंडीगढ़ में थे रिया ने 2-3 दिन में लगातार 25 कॉल किए, क्यों? ऐसी क्या एमरजेंसी थी?
 
श्वेता ने आगे कहा, रिया अगर ये सोच रही हैं कि 120 मिनट का इंटरव्यू देकर वो सारे सवालों के जवाबों से मुक्त हो गई हैं, तो वो पूरी तरह गलत हैं, जिस शख्स से आप प्यार करती थीं, उसके नहीं रहने के बाद, उसकी छवि को कोई कैसे ध्वस्त कर सकता है, लेकिन रिया ने ऐसा किया। 
 
उन्होंने कहा, रिया ने कहा सुशांत को ऊंचाई से डर लगता था, लेकिन रिया का झूठ ज्यादा देर नहीं टिक सका। सुशांत तो जहाज उड़ाने और हवा में करतब करने को एन्जॉय करते थे। सुशांत की बहन ने कहा, 'मुझे भगवान पर भरोसा है और ऊपर वाला सब देख रहा है।'
 
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

अनुष्का शर्मा से पहली मुलाकात के दौरान ऐसी हो गई थी हालत विराट कोहली की

जब कैटरीना कैफ ने उड़ाया था मलाइका अरोड़ा के फैशन लेबल का मजाक, बताया था ‘Copied’

साल 2021 में 2 से 3 होंगे अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जमकर बधाई

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

सोशल मीडिया पर छाया मौनी रॉय का ग्लैमरस अंदाज, खुले आसमान के नीचे कराया फोटोशूट

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन ने दिया रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों का जवाब, बोलीं- ऊपर वाला सब देख रहा है

टीवी एक्टर राजेश कुमार आए कोरोनावायरस की चपेट में, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को दी जानकारी

रिया चक्रवर्ती बोलीं- महेश भट्ट की गर्लफ्रेंड बना दिया मुझे, क्या किसी से सलाह भी नहीं ले सकती

बड़ी खबर : सुशांत केस में पहली बार रिया चक्रवर्ती से CBI पूछताछ

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

लूटकेस : फिल्म समीक्षा

शकुंतला देवी : फिल्म समीक्षा

रात अकेली है : फिल्म समीक्षा

दिल बेचारा : फिल्म समीक्षा

जानें, क्‍या-क्या होता है अमिताभ बच्चन के फैमिली Whatsapp group में?

अगला लेख टीवी एक्टर राजेश कुमार आए कोरोनावायरस की चपेट में, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को दी जानकारी