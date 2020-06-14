सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से सदमें में बॉलीवुड, अनुपम खेर बोले- आखिर क्यों?

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों?— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020
Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020
The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020
Strength to the family and friends
Shocked and heartbroken— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 14, 2020
A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput
Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput ke aatmhatya ki khabar sunkar mujhe bada dhakka laga.Hamari kabhi mulaaqaat nahi hui thi magar unhone Dhoni film main aisa sundar abhinay kiya tha ki main kabhi bhul nahi sakti.Main unko shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 14, 2020
Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through... be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones.— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020
Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020