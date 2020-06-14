सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से सदमें में बॉलीवुड, अनुपम खेर बोले- आखिर क्यों?

रविवार, 14 जून 2020 (15:56 IST)
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। फिल्मों में जिंदादिली के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले इस अभिनेता की आत्महत्या की खबर ने पूरे देश को झकझोर दिया है। सुशांत के निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद पूरा बॉलीवुड भी सकते में है।
अनुपम खेर ने सुशांत को याद करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत... आखिर क्यों?....क्यों?'
 
अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन पर दुख जताया। रितेश ने लिखा कि इतने स्तब्ध हैं कि वह उन्हें शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकते हैं... बहुत दुखद।
 
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की खबर दुखद है... उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। उनकी आत्मा को शाश्वत शांति मिले।'
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'सच कह रहा हूं कि इस खबर ने मुझे स्तब्ध और निःशब्द कर दिया है। मुझे याद है जब मैंने छिछोरे में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को देखते हुए अपने दोस्त साजिद से कहा था कि इसके निर्माता ने फिल्म का कितना आनंद लिया होगा और काश मैं इसका हिस्सा होता। ऐसा प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता। भगवान उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे।
 
नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने लिखा, 'मुझे यह बिल्कुल विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है...यह स्तब्ध करने वाला है... एक सुंदर अभिनेता और एक अच्छा दोस्त... यह निराशाजनक है। आत्मा को शांति मिले, मेरे दोस्त! परिवार और दोस्तों को ताकत मिले!
 
फ़िल्म अभिनेत्री तमन्ना भाटिया ने लिखा कि एक युवा, प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता बहुत जल्द चला गया। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। 
 
रवीना टंडन ने लिखा, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बेहद स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं। मैं पास कहने के लिए शब्द नहीं है। ये एक त्रासदी है। इतना युवा और इतना प्रतिभाशाली था उसके पास मीलों तक जाने के लिए वक्त था... ओम शांति प्रिय सुशांत...।'
 




सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत साल 2008 में टीवी सीरियल किस देश में है मेरा दिल से की थी। उन्हें पहचान कलर्स टीवी के शो पवित्र रिश्ता से मिली थी। फिल्मों में अपने करियर की शुरुआत साल 2013 में आई फिल्म काई पो चे से की थी। 
 
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म छिछोरे बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बड़ी हिट साबित हुई थी। फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत लीड रोल में थे और श्रद्धा कपूर ने फीमेल लीड रोल प्ले किया था। सुशांत उन गिने चुने कलाकारों में आते हैं जिन्होंने टीवी के बाद फिल्मों में भी अच्छी सफलता हासिल की।
 

