भारत-पाकिस्तान महामुकाबला : भारत की करारी हार के बाद ट्रोल हुए अक्षय कुमार

webdunia
सोमवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2021 (12:46 IST)
भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच बीते ‍दिन दुबई में खेले गए T20 वर्ल्ड कप महामुकाबले में भारत को करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस महामुकाबले को देखने दुबई इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी पहुंचे थे।

 
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अक्षय कुमार भी मैच देखने दुबई पहुंचे थे। लेकिन भारत की हार के बाद अक्षय कुमार सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल हो गए। यूजर्स स्टेडियम से अक्षय कुमार की तस्वीर शेयर कर उन्हें खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं। 
 




दरअसल, कई तस्वीरों में अक्षय कुमार हंसते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में कई यूजर्स भड़क गए और अक्षय की क्लास लगा दी। एक यूजर ने लिखा, जब भारत हार रहा था और ये शख्स हंस रहे थे। मैंने उन्हें पहली बार स्टेडियम में देखा और भारत हार गया। कई यूजर्स अक्षय कुमार को पनौती बता रहे हैं। 

 
 


बता दें कि अक्षय कुमार के अलावा मौनी रॉय, उर्वशी रौटेला और प्रीति जिंटा भी भारत की टीम का हौंसला बढ़ाने स्टेडियम पहुंची थीं। हालांकि भारत यह मैच 10 विकेट से हार गया।
 

