फैंस को पसंद आई 'लस्ट स्टोरीज 2' में विजय वर्मा के साथ तमन्ना भाटिया की केमिस्ट्री, हो रही जमकर तारीफ

मंगलवार, 4 जुलाई 2023 (07:02 IST)
Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Verma: एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया के प्रोजेक्ट्स एक के बाद एक रिलीज़ होने के साथ लगातार दर्शकों का खूब मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं। 'जी करदा' की सफलता के बाद अब तमन्ना के फैंस 'लस्ट स्टोरीज 2' में उनके अभिनय के लिए उनकी खूब वाहवाही कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में तमन्ना अपने कथित बॉयफ्रेंड विजय वर्मा के साथ रोमांस करती नजर आ रही हैं।
 
सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस एक्ट्रेस की तारीफों के पुल बांध रहे हैं। तमन्ना की एक्टिंग के साथ ही इस नेटफ्लिक्स ओरिजिनल में विजय वर्मा के साथ उनकी केमिस्ट्री की भी खूब चर्चा हो रही।
 
नेटफ्लिक्स पर लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 के प्रीमियर होते ही एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगीं। यह रहे उन फैंस के अनगिनत कमेंट्स में से कुछ विशेष कमेंट्स, जिन्होंने फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस के काम को सराहा और उनकी खूब प्रशंसा की है!
 
एक फैन ने लिखा, ग्रेट टू सी तमन्ना भाटिया एंड विजय वर्मा हैड इंक्रेडिबल केमिस्ट्री इन लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2।
 
एक अन्य फैन ने कमेंट किया, वेरी गुड परफॉरमेंस। पीपल आर आल्सो लाइकिंग इट वैरी मच। ए लॉट ऑफ क्वालिटीज ऑफ बोथ आर विज़िबल बिटवीन तमन्ना एंड द पीपल।
 
तीसरे यूजर ने एक्ट्रेस की तारीफ में लिखा, तमन्ना यू ब्यूटी, शी एंड विजय हैड डन वेल हियर, देर केमिस्ट्री इज अमेजिंग।
 
तमन्ना और विजय की ऑन-स्क्रीन पेरिंग को हाईलाइट करते हुए एक प्रशंसक ने लिखा, तमन्ना एंड विजय हैव कॉम्पलिमेंटेड ईच अदर सो वेल. एज ए पेर दे डीड सो वेल।
 
एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना भाटिया अपने करियर के सबसे बेस्ट फेज में चल रहीं हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर दर्शकों और फैंस के कमेंट इस बात का जीता जागता उदाहरण है। लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2 के बाद तमन्ना अब मलयालम फिल्म बांद्रा, तेलुगु फिल्म भोला शंकर और तमिल फिल्म जेलर में नज़र आएंगी।
