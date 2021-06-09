सोशल मीडिया पर छाए द फैमिली मैन 2 के 'चेल्लम सर', वायरल हो रहे मीम्स

a character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it pic.twitter.com/UiPbFCQHfd— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 6, 2021
Me asking to chellam sir.. when would i get my girlfriend??#chellamsir #FamilyMan2AgainstTamils #BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/ckLs2zB8mI— vardii wale bhaiya (@expensivenasha) June 6, 2021
A man who knows everything-— Saurabh Pandey (@_Saurabh_99) June 6, 2021
Omniscient#ChellamSir pic.twitter.com/wFqVicXJTG
: We have Wikipedia!— Nikhil Raj Gupta (@youvanik) June 6, 2021
: We have #ChellamSir pic.twitter.com/3WCyWY4v2l
#ChellamSir #TheFamilyMan2— Aniket Kumar Pandey (@BeingAK27) June 6, 2021
Kids Google it Legends CHELLAM it pic.twitter.com/3FlsVYDY1B
Chellam Sir in Family Man pic.twitter.com/6dOJlQcILP— Wajid (@wajiddddd28) June 8, 2021
#ChellamSir— S U N N Y S A N K E T H (@sunnysanketh78) June 6, 2021
Whatever the problem is, chellam has the solution for it - pic.twitter.com/1KhPUI3Z29
My favourite post so far #ChellamSir #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/pXTAHVLasd— Suparn S Varma (@Suparn) June 7, 2021