सोशल मीडिया पर छाए द फैमिली मैन 2 के 'चेल्लम सर', वायरल हो रहे मीम्स

webdunia
बुधवार, 9 जून 2021 (15:20 IST)
मनोज बाजपेयी की वेब सीरीज 'द फैमिली मैन 2' को दर्शकों की शानदार प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है। शो के हर किरदार को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। इस सीरीज का एक किरदार सोशल मीडिया पर छाया हुआ है। वह किरदार है उदय महेश द्वारा अभिनीत 'चेल्लम सर' का किरदार। 
 
सीरीज में चेल्लम सर को रिटायर भारतीय एजेंट बताया गया है। सीरीज में जब भी श्रीकांत को मदद या जरूरी जानकारी की जरूरत पड़ती है तो वह चेल्लम सर को याद करते हैं। चेल्लम सर  सीरीज में बहुत कम वक्त के लिए दिखते है लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी हिट हुए हैं। 
 




सोशल मीडिया पर #ChellamSir खूब ट्रेंड हो रहा है। उनकी तुलना गूगल, वीकिपीडिया और इनसाइक्‍लोपीडिया से हो रही है। यूजर्स कह रहे हैं कि 'चेल्‍लम सर' के पास हर मुश्‍क‍िल से मुश्‍क‍िल सवाल का जवाब है। उनके कई तरह के मीम सोशल मीडिया पर बनाए जा रहे हैं।
 






एक यूजर ने लिखा, चेल्लम सर वो जानकारी देते थे, जो कोई नहीं दे सकता था। वह बेसिकली एक वीपीएन थे। एक अन्य ने लिखा, अब हम चेल्लम सर कि एक स्पिन ऑफ सीरीज चाहते हैं।
 
'द फैमिली मैन 2' में मनोज बाजपेयी जासूस श्रीकांत तिवारी के किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं इस सीरीज में सामंथा अक्किनेनी राजी का किरदार निभा रही हैं। इस सीरीज को सुपर्ण एस वर्मा के साथ फिल्म निर्माता-जोड़ी राज और डीके द्वारा लिखा और निर्देशित किया गया है। 
 

