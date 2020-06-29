विवादों में घिरी फिल्म 'Krishna and His Leela', सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहा #BoycottNetflix

People those who are attacking with baseless points for Islam please don't spread hatred . Cause Netflix shows bad it isn't mean to say bad to any other religion . Though I'm against Netflix cause nobody has shitty right to exploit or say bad someone's religion .#BoycottNetflix— میمونہ (@missy_mona_) June 29, 2020
We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.— HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020
Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f
NOW THERE WILL BE NO MORE TOLERANCE— SinchanaMKgowda (@kgowda_m) June 29, 2020
How dare you @NetflixIndia
to create series from our money only against our own FAITH.......???
To kill one's faith is a big crime than to kill one individual
Zero tolerance against ANTINATIONAL( ANTIHINDUISM).......#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/h3OujocpRu
Stop making episodes on Hinduism or any other religion .. #BoycottNetflix
— Parikshit singh Pratihar (@Im_pratihar07) June 29, 2020