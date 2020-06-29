विवादों में घिरी फिल्म 'Krishna and His Leela', सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहा #BoycottNetflix

सोमवार, 29 जून 2020 (15:56 IST)
नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज हुई राणा दग्‍गुबाती के प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस में बनी फिल्‍म 'कृष्ण एंड हिज लीला' विवादों में घिर गई है। फिल्‍म पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने का आरोप लगा है, जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर #BoycottNetflix हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

 
लोगों का कहना है कि यह फिल्‍म हिंदू धर्म के देवी-देवताओं का अपमान है। फिल्‍म की वजह से राणा दग्‍गुबाती भी ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। तेलुगू फिल्म 'कृष्णा एंड हिज लीला' में कृष्ण नाम का एक कैरेक्‍टर है, जिसका कई लड़कियों के साथ अफेयर दिखाया गया है।
 
लोग फिल्म के किरदार कृष्णा की तुलना भगवान श्री कृष्ण से कर रहे हैं।खास बात ये भी है कि फिल्म में कृष्णा की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का नाम राधा है। इस बात को देखते हुए लोगों का गुस्सा और भड़क गया है। इसी के साथ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने नेटफ्लिक्स पर सेक्सुअल कॉन्‍टेंट दिखाकर, हिंदुस्‍तान की संस्कृति और धार्मिक भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ करने का आरोप लगाया है। 
 
ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि नेटफ्ल‍िक्‍स जानबूझकर महान हिंदू भगवान कृष्ण का अपमान कर रहा है। राणा दग्गुबाती को ट्रोल करते हुए लोग पूछ रहे हैं कि उन्‍होंने ऐसा क्‍यों किया? यूजर्स का कहना है कि यह फिल्‍म हिंदू विरोधी मानसिकता का प्रॉपगेंडा है।
 
इस फिल्म में तेलुगू एक्टर सिद्धू जोनालगड्डा, श्रद्धा श्रीनाथ, सीरत कपूर, शालिनी वाद्निकट्टी आदि संग अन्य एक्टर्स ने काम किया है। इसका निर्देशन रविकांत पेरेपू ने किया है। फिल्म का प्रोडक्शन संजय रेड्डी और बाहुबली एक्टर राणा दग्गुबाती ने किया है। फिल्म कृष्ण एंड हिज लीला, 25 जून को नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज हुई थी।
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के सुसाइड के बाद अपने बेटे अध्ययन को लेकर आखिर क्यों डरे हुए हैं शेखर सुमन?

इंदर कुमार की पत्नी ने फिर शेयर किया पोस्ट, सलमान खान के बारे में कही यह बात

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद सोनू सूद बोले- फिर कोई इंडस्ट्री में एक्टर बनने के लिए आएगा...

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

अब अनुष्का शर्मा पर भड़के हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ, ‘बुलबुल’ पर लगाया हिंदू देवी-देवताओं का अपमान करने का आरोप

Happy Birthday : कैब के ड्राइवर की नीयत हुई खराब तो उपासना सिंह ने यूं बचाई थी जान

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के सुसाइड के बाद अपने बेटे अध्ययन को लेकर आखिर क्यों डरे हुए हैं शेखर सुमन?

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ऐसे दिया था अपनी पहली फिल्म का ऑडिशन, वीडियो वायरल

टाइगर श्रॉफ का स्टंट वीडियो देखकर दिशा पाटनी ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

Aarya Review : गलत और कम गलत के बीच आर्या

जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की 'आत्मा' बुलाई गई

क्यों टूटा था सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अंकिता लोखंडे का रिश्ता?

8 साल तक बेरोजगार थे 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के अब्दुल, अब 2 रेस्टोरेंट के हैं मालिक

सूरज पंचोली के कारण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से नाराज थे सलमान खान!

अगला लेख अब अनुष्का शर्मा पर भड़के हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ, ‘बुलबुल’ पर लगाया हिंदू देवी-देवताओं का अपमान करने का आरोप