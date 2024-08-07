Select Your Language

WD Entertainment Desk

, बुधवार, 7 अगस्त 2024 (14:37 IST)
Vinesh Phogat disqualified: पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में भारतीय रेसलर विनेश फोगाट के महज 100 ग्राम वजन ज्यादा होने की वजह से आयोग्य घोषित होने पर पूरे देश में निराशा का माहौल है। विनेश ने बीते दिन 50 किलोग्राम के महिला रेसलिंग मैच में फाइनल में पहुंचकर इतिहास रच दिया था। 
 
सबकी नजरें विनेश के फाइनल मैच पर थी। लेकिन इससे पहले ही करोड़ों भारतीयों की उम्मीदें, उनका सपना चकनाचूर हो गया। 50 किलोग्राम के महिला रेसलिंग मैच के लिए विनेश फोगाट का तय मानक से 100 ग्राम अधिक वजन आया। विनेश के ओलंपिक के बाहर होने पर बॉलीवुड के तमाम सेलेब्स भी अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। 
 
स्वरा भास्कर ने पोस्ट किया, 'आप इस 100 ग्राम वजन वाली कहानी पर विश्वास करते हैं???' इसके साथ उन्होंने टूटे दिल का इमोजी पोस्ट किया। 
 
हुमा कुरैशी ने भी विनेश को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने पर हैरीना जताई। उन्होंने लिखा, 'प्लीज मुझे बताएं कि कुछ किया जा सकता है। उन्हें उसे लड़ने देना होगा।' 
 
अर्जुन रामपाल ने लिखा, 'बिल्कुल नहीं। उन्होंने 150 ग्राम अधिक वजन होने के कारण विनेश फोगाट को अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया। यह रियल नहीं हो सकता प्लीज मुझे बताएं कि ये रियल नहीं है। मुझे बताओ यह बदल सकता है। आशा है। अनफेयर। हार्टब्रेकिंग।' 
 
webdunia
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने लिखा, विश्वास नहीं होता। मैं सोच भी नहीं सकती कि इस वक्त आप कैसा फील कर रही होंगी। नहीं पता क्या कहूं। बस इतना कि आप चैंपियन थे, हो और हमेशा रहोगे। 
 
सोफी चौधरी ने लिखा, मैं बहुत दुखी हूं और साथ ही बहुत गुस्सा भी। ये बहुत गलत हैं। मैं कल्पान भी नहीं कर सकती कि उन्हें कैसा महसूस हो रहा होगा।' 
 

