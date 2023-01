इस मौके पर सिनेमाघरों में दोबारा रिलीज होगी विवेक अग्निहोत्री की 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स'

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V