वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को मिला पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति ने किया सम्मानित

वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को मिला पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति ने किया सम्मानित

WD Entertainment Desk

, शुक्रवार, 10 मई 2024 (12:51 IST)
Padma Vibhushan Award 2024: बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज अदाकारा वैजयंतीमाला और साउथ सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी को भारत के दूसरे सबसे बड़े नागरिक पुरस्कार पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित किया गया है। कला के क्षेत्र में अतुलनीय योगदान के लिए वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को यह पुरस्कार मिला है। 
 
राष्ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू ने 9 मई को राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित नागरिक अलंकरण समारोह--द्वितीय में वर्ष 2024 के लिए पद्म विभूषण, पद्म भूषण और पद्म श्री पुरस्कार वितरण किए। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया।
 
पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित होने के बाद वैजयंतीमाला ने कहा, साल 1969 में मुझे पद्म श्री मिला था और अब पद्म विभूषण मिला है। मैं बहुत खुश और आभारी हूं। यह मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी बात है। यह हमारे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और भारत सरकार हैं, जिन्होंने मेरी कला-नृत्य के साथ-साथ फिल्मों को भी मान्यता दी है। मैं यह पुरस्कार पाकर खुश और विनम्र हूं।
 
वहीं चिरंजीवी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर लिखा, कला प्रेमियों को, उन सभी को जिन्होंने कला के क्षेत्र में मेरा समर्थन किया, उनको आभार। केंद्र सरकार को जिन्होंने पद्म विभुषण पुरुस्कार दिया, उन सभी को जिन्होंने इस अवसर पर मुझे बधाई दी, मेरा अभिनंदन।
 
बता दें कि वैजयंतीमाला एक्ट्रेस के साथ एक मशहूर क्लासिकल डांसर भी रही हैं। उन्होंने साल 1949 में फिल्मी दुनिया में कदम रखा था। वैजयंतीमाला ने देवदास, मधुमति, नया दौर और साधना जैसी यादगार फिल्मों में काम किया है। 
 

