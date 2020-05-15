माधुरी दीक्षित को यूट्यूब सेंसेशन लिली सिंह ने अपने स्टाइल में किया बर्थडे विश

I can’t be the only one who does the absolute MOST while getting ready to Bollywood music. Like sis, this is not my washroom. This is a field and I’m about to run through it, slow motion, with my robe Today is @madhuridixitnene birthday and in honour of my very first idol, here is a tribute to the queen. From a young age until now, you continue to inspire me and blow me away with your talent. 100% of my photos from childhood are me posing as you (Hum Aapke Hain Kon being the first movie I remember seeing ever). One of my biggest achievements in life was doing a video alongside Madhuri Ji and I feel nervous whenever I think about it. I feel like in our culture, as people grow older, they begin to think they cannot have passion or live freely. They stop trying new things and they lose the ability to play. Thank you for showing me that no matter how old we get, we can still dance wildly, live passionately and practice our art. You are incredible. Thank you for sharing your light with us for so many years. Many more to come. Sincerely, a forever fan. (PS: dope mix by @djsuketu) #happybirthdaymadhuridixit.

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on May 14, 2020 at 7:38pm PDT