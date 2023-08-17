Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Chandrayaan 3 : आज अलग होंगे लैंडर-प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल, 23 अगस्त को चांद पर सॉफ्‍ट लैंडिंग

chandrayaan
, गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023 (07:38 IST)
Chandrayaan 3 : इसरो के मिशन चंद्रयान का आज महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। 14 जुलाई को श्रीहरिकोटा से रवाना हुआ चंद्रयान 3 चांद की पांचवीं और आखिरी कक्षा में पहुंच चुका है। प्रोपल्शन और लैंडर मॉड्यूल (जिसमें लैंडर और रोवर शामिल हैं) के अलग होने की तैयारी है।
 
इसरो ने बुधवार को चंद्रयान को चंद्रमा की आखिरी कक्षा में पहुंचाने के बाद ट्वीट किया, आज की सफल फायरिंग (जो थोड़े समय के लिए आवश्यक थी) ने चंद्रयान-3 को चंद्रमा की 153 किमी x 163 किमी की कक्षा में स्थापित कर दिया। इसके साथ चांद की ओर बढ़ने के सभी प्रवेश चरण पूरे हुए। अब प्रोपल्शन और लैंडर मॉड्यूल (जिसमें लैंडर और रोवर शामिल हैं) के अलग होने की तैयारी है। गुरुवार को लैंडर और प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल अलग होंगे।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि अलग होने के बाद लैंडर को डीबूस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके बाद उसे एक कक्षा में स्थापित किया जाएगा जहां से पेरिल्यून 30 किमी और अपोल्यून 100 किमी दूर है। 23 अगस्त को चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुवीय क्षेत्र पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग का प्रयास होगा।
Photo : ISRO twitter account 

