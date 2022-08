सांसे रोक देने वाले मैच में भारत ने कनाडा को 3-2 से हराकर बनाई सेमीफाइनल में जगह

#Hockey #B2022



Phew! What a ride. Lalremsiami shows what she is all about, scoring a goal just out of sheer will, lying on the turf and pushing it past the GK. She gets hurt afterwards but in the end gets the biggest hugs from everyone. India in semis!https://t.co/S2CWNUOKzS pic.twitter.com/bn8cehAAS9