पुरुष 4x400 मीटर टीम ने फाइनल में जगह बनायी, संडे को मिलेगा गोल्ड जीतने का मौका

शुक्रवार, 5 अगस्त 2022 (18:42 IST)
बर्मिंघम: भारतीय पुरुष 4x400 मीटर रिले टीम ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022 में शुक्रवार को अपनी हीट में दूसरा स्थान हासिल करते हुए फाइनल में प्रवेश किया।

मोहम्मद अनस यहिया, नूह निर्मल टॉम, मोहम्मद अजमल और अमोज जेकब की भारतीय टीम 3:06.97 के समय के साथ हीट-2 में दूसरे और कुल छठे स्थान पर रही। शीर्ष आठ टीमों ने फाइनल में जगह बनायी।
भारतीय टीम अब रविवार को होने वाले फाइनल में स्वर्ण पदक की दावेदारी पेश करेगी।
इसी बीच, महिलाओं की 100 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में ज्योति याराजी हीट-2 में 13.18 सेकंड में चौथे स्थान पर रहीं और फाइनल के लिए एक स्थान से चूक गईं। वह क्वालीफाइंग दौर में कुल 17 में से 10वें स्थान पर रही।

साथ ही, एंसी सोजन 6.25 मीटर के सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रयास के साथ क्वालीफिकेशन में कुल 13वें स्थान पर रहीं और महिलाओं की लंबी कूद के फाइनल में जगह बनाने से चूक गईं।उल्लेखनीय है कि फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिये 6.75 मीटर के निशान को पार करना था या शीर्ष 12 में जगह बनानी थी।(वार्ता)

