पुरुष 4x400 मीटर टीम ने फाइनल में जगह बनायी, संडे को मिलेगा गोल्ड जीतने का मौका

इसी बीच, महिलाओं की 100 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में ज्योति याराजी हीट-2 में 13.18 सेकंड में चौथे स्थान पर रहीं और फाइनल के लिए एक स्थान से चूक गईं। वह क्वालीफाइंग दौर में कुल 17 में से 10वें स्थान पर रही।
4x400 men relay goes in to Finals— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 5, 2022
The Indian quartet of Anas, Nirmal, Ajmal and Amoj run the relay in 3:06 to make the finals at #Birmingham2022#CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/do1qmcpR1Y
News Flash: India advance to FINAL of Men’s 4x400m Relay after finishing 2nd in their Heat.— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2022
The quartet of Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas Yahiya clocked 3:06.97 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/aKY7Eh2GFf