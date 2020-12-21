Live Updates : ब्रिटेन में Corona का नया स्ट्रेन, भारत में भी दहशत

No flights to land from UK post 2:30 am tomorrow. Passengers who've boarded flights will undergo institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic ppl will be quarantined at hotels while symptomatic passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital: Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, BMC (File pic) pic.twitter.com/A9etNREUqI— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai issues quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom — On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will conduct during 5th to 7th days at the cost of the quarantined passengers. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/J0TXVXMWL5— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020