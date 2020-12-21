Select Your Language

Live Updates : ब्रिटेन में Corona का नया स्ट्रेन, भारत में भी दहशत

सोमवार, 21 दिसंबर 2020 (21:36 IST)
ब्रिटेन की राजधानी लंदन समेत पूर्वी इंग्‍लैंड में कोरोनावायरस का नया प्रकार यानी स्‍ट्रेन 'बेकाबू' होता नजर आ रहा है। इसे लेकर दुनियाभर में हड़कंप मच गया है। नए स्ट्रेन को लेकर भारत भी अलर्ट हो गया है। 


10:09 PM, 21st Dec

10:08 PM, 21st Dec
नगर निगम ग्रेटर मुंबई ने यूके से आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए।

09:55 PM, 21st Dec
Sputnik V वैक्सीन बनाने वाली कंपनी ने दावा किया है कि नए कोरोनावायरस को रोकने के लिए उसकी COVID-19 वैक्सीन 'अत्यधिक प्रभावी' होगी।

09:53 PM, 21st Dec
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने कहा है कि भारत में लोगों को घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। सरकार इस नए टाइप के खतरे को लेकर अलर्ट है।

09:51 PM, 21st Dec
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने कहा कि यूरोप और मध्य पूर्व के देशों से आने वाले सभी यात्रियों को अनिवार्य रूप से 15 दिन इंस्टीट्यूशनल क्वारंटाइन में रहना होगा। यूरोप और मध्य पूर्व के अलावा अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय गंतव्यों से आने वाले यात्रियों को होम क्वारंटाइन में रहना होगा।

09:43 PM, 21st Dec
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने ब्रिटेन में कोरोनावायरस के एक नए प्रकार (स्ट्रेन) के फैलने की बढ़ती आशंकाओं के बीच एहतियाती कदम उठाते हुए राज्य के नगर निगम क्षेत्रों में 22 दिसम्बर से 5 जनवरी तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगाने का ऐलान किया।

09:41 PM, 21st Dec
भारत सरकार ने भी ब्रिटेन से आने वाली फ्लाइट्स पर 31 दिसंबर तक रोक लगा दी है। फ्लाइट्स पर बैन का समय आज रात 12 बजे से शुरू होगा। उससे पहले आने वाली फ्लाइट्स के हर यात्री के लिए RT-PCR टेस्ट अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।

