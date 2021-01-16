Select Your Language

Live Updates : देशभर के 3351 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों पर 1 लाख 65 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को लगा टीका

शनिवार, 16 जनवरी 2021 (20:45 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए देशव्यापी कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत की। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने देशवासियों को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान वे कोरोना काल में मार गए लोगों को याद कर हुए भावुक हो गए।


07:27 PM, 16th Jan
- आज देश में 3351 सत्र में वैक्सीनेशन का कार्यक्रम किया गया। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक टीकाकरण अभियान का पहला दिन सफल रहा। अब तक टीकाकरण के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती होने का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया है।
 
- स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अनुसार आज शाम 5:30 बजे तक पूरे देश में 1,65,714 लोगों को कोविड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया गया था। वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव में 2 तरह के वैक्सीन का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। COVISHIELD सभी राज्यों को दिया गया है। COVAXIN को 12 राज्यों को दिया है।
 
- केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने कहा-  वैक्सीनेशन निश्चित रूप से हम सबके लिए कोविड के खिलाफ लड़ाई में एक संजीवनी के रूप में प्रस्तुत की गई है। कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई के कदम और तेजी से आगे बढ़ेंगे ये हमें निश्चित नजर आता है।

सिर्फ 12 राज्यों में लगेंगे टीके : केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने बताया कि भारत बायोटक द्वारा विकसित कोरोना वैक्सीन ‘कोवैक्सीन’ की आपूर्ति देश के सिर्फ 12 राज्यों में की गई है जबकि सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा निर्मित कोविशील्ड की आपूर्ति देश के सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में की गयी है।

03:47 PM, 16th Jan
-राम मनोहर लोहिया (आरएमएल) अस्पताल के ‘रेजीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन’ (आरडीए) ने उन्हें ऑक्सफोर्ड द्वारा विकसित कोविड-19 का टीका कोविशील्ड लगाये जाने का शनिवार को चिकित्सा अधीक्षक से अनुरोध किया।
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्‍द्र मोदी के कोविड-19 के खिलाफ देशव्यापी टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत करने के बाद शनिवार को लद्दाख में तैनात भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) के 20 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगाया गया।
-ओडिशा में शनिवार को 161 स्थानों पर कोविड-19 टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू हुआ। इसमें 16,100 लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। 

03:41 PM, 16th Jan
-दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शनिवार को लोगों से अपील की कि वे अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं दें और विशेषज्ञों की बात सुनें जो कह रहे हैं कि कोविड-19 टीके सुरक्षित हैं।
-उत्तर प्रदेश के गौतमबुद्ध नगर जिले में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए शनिवार को टीकाकरण की शुरुआत के बाद पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री तथा स्थानीय सांसद डॉक्टर महेश शर्मा ने सबसे पहले टीका लगवाया।
-यूपी में कोरोना टीकाकरण की शुरुआत के बाद शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बलरामपुर अस्पताल का दौरा किया और जिन स्वास्थकर्मियों को टीका लगा था उनसे मुलाकात कर उनका हालचाल जाना। इस अवसर पर योगी ने कहा कि अफवाहों से बचे और टीका लगने के लिए अपनी बारी का इंतजार करें।
 

01:21 PM, 16th Jan
-दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की मौजूदगी में एलएनजेपी अस्पताल में शनिवार दोपहर एक डॉक्टर, एक नर्स और एक सफाईकर्मी को टीका लगाया जाएगा।
-दिल्ली के सभी 11 जिलों में 81 स्थानों पर टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें एम्स, सफदरजंग, आरएमएल, कलावती सरन बाल चिकित्सालय तथा ईएसआई के दो अस्पताल भी शामिल हैं।
-इसके अलावा दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित एलएनजेपी अस्पताल, जीटीबी अस्पताल, राजीव गांधी सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल, डीडीयू अस्पताल, बीएसए अस्पताल, दिल्ली राजकीय कैंसर संस्थान, आईएलबीएस अस्पताल इत्यादि में भी टीके लगाए जाएंगे।
-टीकाकरण अभियान में मैक्स, फोर्टिस, अपोलो, और सर गंगाराम अस्पताल इत्यादि निजी अस्पतालों को भी शामिल किया गया है।

01:18 PM, 16th Jan
-महाराष्ट्र में शनिवार को देश के शेष भाग के साथ ही टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू हो गया।
-मुंबई में जेजे अस्पातल के डीन डॉक्टर रंजीत मानकेश्वर तथा जालना सिविल अस्पताल की डॉक्टर पद्मजा सराफ सबसे पहले टीका लगवाने वालों में शामिल रहे।
-एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि महाराष्ट्र के 285 केन्द्रों में टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं, जहां एक दिन में 100 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीके लगाए जाएंगे। कुल मिलाकर दिनभर में 28,500 कर्मियों को टीके की खुराक दी जाएगी।
-महाराष्ट्र को 'कोविशील्ड' टीके की 9.63 लाख जबकि 'कोवैक्सीन' टीके की 20 हजार खुराकें मिली हैं, जिन्हें सभी जिलों में वितरित किया गया है।
 

12:20 PM, 16th Jan
-गुजरात में कोरोनावायरस टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हुई।
-अहमदाबाद और गांधीनगर में सरकारी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक शनिवार को गुजरात में कोरोनावायरस का टीका सबसे पहले लगवाने वाले लोगों में शामिल।
-देश में कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत के साथ ही छत्तीसगढ़ में भी शनिवार को 2.67 लाख स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों और कोरोना योद्धाओं को कोविड—19 का टीका लगाने का कार्य शुरू हो गया है।
-रायपुर स्थित डॉक्टर भीमराव अंबेडकर अस्पताल में महिला स्वच्छताकर्मी तुलसा तांडी (51) को कोविड—19 का टीका लगाया गया।

12:00 PM, 16th Jan
-मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की उपस्थिति में हमीदिया में वार्ड बॉय संजय यादव को लगाया गया मध्यप्रदेश का पहला वैक्सीन।
-इंदौर के जिला अस्पताल में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी, आशा पंवार, को आज पहला कोरोना टीका लगा।


11:28 AM, 16th Jan
-दिल्ली के एम्स में पहला टीका एक स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को लगाया गया।
-एम्स के निदेशक डॉ रणदीप गुलेरिया और डॉ. वीके पॉल ने भी लगवाया कोरोना का टीका।
-इस अवसर पर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवधन ने कहा कि कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में वैक्सीन साबित होगी संजीवनी।

11:05 AM, 16th Jan
-प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि हमारे पास जन जन को बचाने का मौका।
-टीकाकरण के बाद भी मास्क और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन जरूरी।
-'दवाई भी और कड़ाई भी' इस मंत्र पर आगे बढ़ना होगा।
-सभी स्वस्थ रहें यही कामना है।
-भावुक हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बोले- हमारे सैंकड़ों साथी लौटकर नहीं आ पाए

11:04 AM, 16th Jan
-कोरोना लॉकडाउन को याद कर भावुक हुए पीएम मोदी, कहा-देश में लॉकडाउन का फैसला आसान नहीं था।
-लोगों की जिंदगी बचाना प्राथमिकता थी।
-जनता कर्फ्यू, कोरोना के विरुद्ध हमारे समाज के संयम और अनुशासन का भी परीक्षण था, जिसमें हर देशवासी सफल हुआ।
-ऐसे समय में जब कुछ देशों ने अपने नागरिकों को चीन में बढ़ते कोरोना के बीच छोड़ दिया था, तब भारत, चीन में फंसे हर भारतीय को वापस लेकर आया।
-भारत के ही नहीं, हम कई दूसरे देशों के नागरिकों को भी वहां से वापस निकालकर लाए।
-संकट के वक्त भारत ने 150 से ज्यादा देशों की मदद की।
-भारत में कोरोना से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा।
-भारत में दुनिया के मुकाबले बहुत कम मृत्यु दर।
-17 जनवरी, 2020 को भारत ने अपनी पहली एडवायजरी जारी कर दी थी।
-भारत दुनिया के उन पहले देशों में से था जिसने अपने एयरपोर्ट्स पर यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग शुरू कर दी थी।

10:53 AM, 16th Jan
-नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि कोरोना से हमारी लड़ाई आत्मविश्वास और आत्मनिर्भरता की रही है।
-इस मुश्किल लड़ाई में हम अपने आत्मविश्वास को कमजोर नहीं पड़ने देंगे, ये प्रण हर भारतीय में दिखा।
-भारत के वैक्सीन वैज्ञानिक और हमारे मेडिकल सिस्टम की पूरे विश्व में बहुत विश्वसनीयता है। हमने ये विश्वास अपने ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड से हासिल किया है।
-दुनिया भर के करीब 60% बच्चों को जो जीवन रक्षक टीके लगते हैं, वो भारत में ही बनते हैं।
-भारतीय वैक्सीन विदेशी वैक्सीन की तुलना में बहुत सस्ती हैं और इनका उपयोग भी उतना ही आसान है।
-विदेश में तो कुछ वैक्सीन ऐसी हैं जिसकी एक डोज 5,000 हजार रुपए तक में हैं और जिसे -70 डिग्री तापमान में फ्रीज में रखना होता है।
-भारत की वैक्सीन ऐसी तकनीक पर बनाई गई है जो भारत में tried और tested है।

10:47 AM, 16th Jan
-प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि इतिहास में इतने बड़े स्तर का टीकाकरण अभियान पहले कभी नहीं चलाया गया है।
-दुनिया के 100 से भी ज्यादा ऐसे देश हैं जिनकी जनसंख्या 3 करोड़ से कम है और भारत वैक्सीनेशन के अपने पहले चरण में ही 3 करोड़ लोगों का टीकाकरण कर रहा है।
-दूसरे चरण में हमें इसको 30 करोड़ की संख्या तक ले जाना है। 
-जो बुजुर्ग हैं, जो गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त हैं, उन्हें इस चरण में टीका लगेगा।
-30 करोड़ की आबादी से ऊपर के दुनिया के सिर्फ तीन ही देश हैं- खुद भारत, चीन और अमेरिका। 
-हमारे वैज्ञानिक और विशेषज्ञ जब दोनों मेड इन इंडिया वैक्सीन की सुरक्षा और प्रभाव को लेकर आश्वस्त हुए, तभी उन्होंने इसके इमरजेंसी उपयोग की अनुमति दी। देशवासियों को किसी भी तरह के प्रोपेगेंडा, अफवाहें और दुष्प्रचार से बचकर रहना है।

10:41 AM, 16th Jan
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि इतिहास में इतने बड़े स्तर का टीकाकरण अभियान पहले कभी नहीं चलाया गया है।
-दुनिया के 100 से भी ज्यादा ऐसे देश हैं जिनकी जनसंख्या 3 करोड़ से कम है। और भारत वैक्सीनेशन के अपने पहले चरण में ही 3 करोड़ लोगों का टीकाकरण कर रहा है।
-मैं ये बात फिर याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि कोरोना वैक्सीन की दो डोज लगनी बहुत जरूरी है। 
-पहली और दूसरी डोज के बीच, लगभग एक महीने का अंतराल भी रखा जाएगा। दूसरी डोज़ लगने के 2 हफ्ते बाद ही आपके शरीर में कोरोना के विरुद्ध जरूरी शक्ति विकसित हो पाएगी।
-भारत का टीकाकरण अभियान बहुत ही मानवीय और महत्वपूर्ण सिद्धांतों पर आधारित है। जिसे सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है, उसे सबसे पहले कोरोना का टीका लगेगा।

10:37 AM, 16th Jan
-आज के दिन का पूरे देश को बेसब्री से इंतेजार रहा है। कितने महीनों से देश के हर घर में बच्चे, बूढ़े, जवान सभी की जुबान पर ये सवाल था कि कोरोना वैक्सीन कब आएगी। अब वैक्सीन आ गयी है, बहुत कम समय में आ गई है।
-अब से कुछ ही मिनट बाद भारत में दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू होने जा रहा है। मैं सभी देशवासियों को इसके लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई देता हूं।

10:25 AM, 16th Jan
-केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन एम्स अस्पताल पहुंचे। पीएम मोदी कुछ ही देर में करेंगे कोरोना टीकाकरण महाभियान की शुरुआत

10:00 AM, 16th Jan
-कोरोना टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर पहुंची कोरोना कोरोना वैक्सीन।
-स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने ताली बजाकर कर किया कोरोना के टीके का स्वागत।

09:20 AM, 16th Jan
-स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री हिमंत विश्व सरमा ने बताया कि 1.9 लाख स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में से 6,500 को पहले दिन टीका लगाया जाएगा।
-टीकाकरण अभियान के पहले दिन गुजरात के 161 केंद्रों पर 16 हजार से अधिक स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगाया जायेगा।
-अहमदाबाद और गांधीनगर में सरकारी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक शनिवार को गुजरात में कोरोनावायरस का टीका सबसे पहले लगवाने वाले लोगों में शामिल होंगे।

08:44 AM, 16th Jan
-कोरोना वॉरियर्स में टीकाकरण को लेकर उत्साह।
-पहले चरण के टीकाकण के लिए कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन सेंटर को विशेष रूप से सजाया गया।

07:44 AM, 16th Jan
कई देशों में चल रहा है टीकाकरण
-कोरोना वायरस के कारण दुनियाभर में मरने वालों की संख्या शुक्रवार को लगभग 20 लाख हो गई। हालांकि कई देशों ने महामारी पर काबू पाने के लिए अपने यहां टीकाकरण शुरू कर दिया है।
-अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, इज़राइल, कनाडा और जर्मनी जैसे संपन्न देशों में लाखों लोगों को सुरक्षा देने का काम शुरू किया जा चुका है। उन्हें कम से कम टीके की एक खुराक दी गई है।
-दुनिया के विकासशील देशों में टीका पहुंचाने लिए शुरू की गई संयुक्त राष्ट्र समर्थित परियोजना कोवैक्स को टीके, धन और साजो-समान संबंधी समस्या से जूझना पड़ रहा है।


07:44 AM, 16th Jan
मध्यप्रदेश में 4 लाख हेल्थवर्कर्स का 150 सेटरों पर होगा टीकाकरण
-मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान सिंगरौली और भोपाल में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी और चिकित्सा शिक्षामंत्री विश्वास सांरग करेंगे।
-प्रदेश में पहले चरण में लगभग 4 लाख 17 हजार हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को चरणबद्ध तरीके से वैक्सीनेट किया जाएगा।
-पहले हफ्ते में 150 स्वास्थ्य सेंटरों पर 57 हजार हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स, दूसरे हफ्ते में 177 स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं से संबद्ध लगभग 55 हजार हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स का वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। इन्हीं हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को 28 दिवस के बाद दूसरी डोज भी लगाई जाएगी।


07:44 AM, 16th Jan
3 चरणों में होगा वैक्सीनेशन
-देश में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन तीन चरणों में किया जाएगा। पहले चरण में हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को यह वैक्सीन दी जायेगी। 
-दूसरे चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स जैसे पुलिस एवं डिफेंस कर्मचारी, राजस्व कर्मचारी, नगर निकायों के कर्मचारी को वैक्सीन दिया जायेगा।
-तीसरे चरण में 50 वर्ष की आयु से ऊपर तथा 50 वर्ष के आयु से कम कोमार्विड लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया जायेगा।

07:25 AM, 16th Jan
-पूरे देश में एक साथ टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत होगी और सभी राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में इसके लिए कुल 3006 टीकाकरण केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
-स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बताया कि एक टीकाकरण केंद्र पर एक सत्र में 100 लोगों का टीकाकरण होगा।
-मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि चरणबद्ध तरीके से प्राथमिकता समूह के लोगों को टीके की खुराक दी जाएगी। आईसीडीएस (एकीकृत बाल विकास सेवा) कर्मियों समेत सरकारी और निजी क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को इस चरण में टीके दिए जाएंगे।

07:25 AM, 16th Jan
-‘कोविशील्ड’ और ‘कोवैक्सीन’ की 1.65 करोड़ खुराकों में से सभी राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों को डाटाबेस में उपलब्ध स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की संख्या के हिसाब से टीकों का आवंटन कर दिया गया है।
-राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को 10 प्रतिशत खुराकों को सुरक्षित रखने और एक दिन में एक सत्र में 100 लोगों के टीकाकरण के लिए कहा गया है।


07:24 AM, 16th Jan
-स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के खिलाफ भारत का टीकाकरण अभियान दुनिया में सबसे बड़ा टीकाकरण अभियान होगा।
-उन्होंने कहा कि सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट द्वारा विकसित ‘कोविशील्ड’ और भारत बायोटेक द्वारा विकसित ‘कोवैक्सीन’ दोनों टीकों को सुरक्षा के मानकों पर सुरक्षित और असरदार पाया गया है तथा महामारी को रोकने में यह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण औजार है।

