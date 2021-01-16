Live Updates : देशभर के 3351 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों पर 1 लाख 65 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को लगा टीका

#LargestVaccineDrive— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 16, 2021
In the world's largest #COVID19 vaccination program, 191,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the country today. pic.twitter.com/elw6s32fja
कोरोना से बचाव की दिशा में "आत्मनिर्भर भारत" की अभिनव पहल, कोविड-19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का आज, बलरामपुर चिकित्सालय, लखनऊ में अवलोकन... https://t.co/0Z3AOzFycr— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 16, 2021
-दिल्ली के एम्स में पहला टीका एक स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को लगाया गया।
#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021
Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population & India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in first phase only. In second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores:PM pic.twitter.com/HVKbBcmwCW— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021
#WATCH | Health workers clap and cheer as COVID-19 vaccine reaches the vaccination centre at Cooper hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/QOp2X15Cs8— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021
As the world's largest Vaccination Drive starts in India today, International sand artist and Padma Awardee, Shri. @sudarsansand dedicates this beautiful sand art to the Nation with a message ~ "Together We Can Win". #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/UFjQrhDuhA— PIB in Gujarat (@PIBAhmedabad) January 16, 2021
Telangana: Area Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad has been decorated with flowers and balloons ahead of the start of the first phase of nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive. pic.twitter.com/RAKG4NW468— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021