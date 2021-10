CoronaVirus India Update : फिर बढ़े कोरोना के नए मामले, 196 दिन में सबसे कम एक्टिव मरीज

India reports 26,727 new #COVID19 cases, 28,246 recoveries & 277 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Active cases: 2,75,224

Total cases: 3,37,66,707

Total recoveries: 3,30,43,144

Death toll: 4,48,339



Total vaccination: 89,02,08,007 (64,40,451 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/lFTcgLWgh6