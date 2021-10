CoronaVirus India Update : देश में कोरोना के 15,823 नए मामले, 226 की मौत

India reports 15,823 new #COVID19 cases, 22,844 recoveries, and 226 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases 3,40,01,743

Active cases: 2,07,653

Total recoveries: 3,33,42,901

Death toll: 4,51,189



Total vaccination: 96,43,79,212 (50,63,845 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/jIHJ73ddDT