राहत भरी खबर, देश में कोरोनावायरस के 8,865 नए मामले, 197 की मौत

#COVID19 | India reports 8,865 new cases (lowest in 287 days), 11,971 recoveries & 197 deaths in last 24 hrs.



Active caseload 1,30,793 - lowest in 525 days. Daily positivity rate (0.80%) less than 2% for last 43 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.97%) less than 2% for last 53 days. pic.twitter.com/sRqxzpVCXM