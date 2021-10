India reports 13,451 new #COVID19 cases, 14,021 recoveries&585 deaths in last 24 hrs as per Health Ministry



Case tally: 3,42,15,653

Active cases: 1,62,661 (lowest in 242 days)

Total recoveries: 3,35,97,339

Death toll: 4,55,653



Total Vaccination: 1,03,53,25,577 (55,89,124 y'day)