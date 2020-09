Single-day spike of 75,809 new #COVID19 cases & 1,133 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.



The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/3H9bu3Ygis