CoronaVirus Live Updates : भारत में कोरोना के 56,211 नए मामले, 271 की मौत

मंगलवार, 30 मार्च 2021 (10:18 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत में कोरोनावायरस का कहर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। मंगलवार को एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 56,211 नए मामले सामने आए, 37,028 रिकवर हुए और 271 लोगों की मौत हो गई। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


10:36 AM, 30th Mar
-स्वास्थ्‍य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने कोरोना वैक्सीन की दूसरी खुराक ली।

10:32 AM, 30th Mar
-भारत में कोविड-19 के 56,211 नए मामले सामने आने से संक्रमण के कुल मामले बढ़कर 1,20,95,855 हुए, वहीं 271 लोगों के जान गंवाने से मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 1,62,114 हुई।
-भारत में कोविड-19 के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या 5,40,720 हुई, अब तक 1,13,93,021 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

10:23 AM, 30th Mar
-नेशनल कांफ्रेंस अध्यक्ष एवं श्रीनगर से लोकसभा सदस्य फारूक अब्दुल्ला कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।
-उनके बेटे उमर अब्दुल्ला ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी और हाल में अपने पिता के संपर्क में आए लोगों से जांच कराने की अपील की।
-पार्टी के उपाध्यक्ष उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मेरे पिता कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं और उनमें बीमारी के कुछ लक्षण हैं।
-उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी जांच होने तक मैं और परिवार के अन्य सदस्य स्वयं को पृथक-वास में रख रहे हैं। मैं पिछले कुछ दिनों में हमारे संपर्क में आए हर व्यक्ति से सभी आवश्यक सावधानियां बरतने की अपील करता हूं।

10:21 AM, 30th Mar
-IIM अहमदाबाद में 10 और लोग कोरोना संक्रमित।
-22 मार्च से अब तक कुल 64 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए।

10:21 AM, 30th Mar
-पाकिस्तान में कोविड-19 का कहर, पीएम के बाद राष्‍ट्रपति और रक्षामंत्री भी कोरोना संक्रमित
-राष्‍ट्रपति आरिफ अल्वी ने सोमवार को ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मैं कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाया गया हूं। कोरोना से प्रभावित सभी लोगों पर ईश्वर की कृपा हो। मैंने कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक ले ली है, लेकिन इसकी दूसरी खुराक लेने के बाद ही एंटीबॉडी बनते हैं। मैं लोगों से लगातार एहतियात बरतने की अपील करता हूं।'
-पाकिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री परवेज खट्टक भी कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। सिंध प्रांत के गवर्नर इमरान इस्माइल ने ट्वीट करके रक्षा मंत्री परवेज खटक के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की जानकारी दी और उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की।

