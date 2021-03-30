CoronaVirus Live Updates : भारत में कोरोना के 56,211 नए मामले, 271 की मौत

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his wife Nutan Goel receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute. pic.twitter.com/ZKdT2QhPaY— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021
India reports 56,211 new #COVID19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021
Total cases: 1,20,95,855
Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021
Active cases:5,40,720
Death toll: 1,62,114
Total vaccination: 6,11,13,354 pic.twitter.com/Z8hFiTC4m4