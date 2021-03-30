CoronaVirus Live Updates : भारत में कोरोना के 56,211 नए मामले, 271 की मौत

-भारत में कोविड-19 के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या 5,40,720 हुई, अब तक 1,13,93,021 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

India reports 56,211 new #COVID19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 1,20,95,855

Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021

Active cases:5,40,720

Death toll: 1,62,114



Total vaccination: 6,11,13,354 pic.twitter.com/Z8hFiTC4m4