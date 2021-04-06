CoronaVirus Live Updates: बड़ी खबर, दिल्ली में आज से नाइट कर्फ्यू

India reports 96,982 new #COVID19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
Total cases: 1,26,86,049
Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279
Active cases: 7,88,223
Death toll: 1,65,547
Total vaccination: 8,31,10,926 pic.twitter.com/MSIgBZinLC
25,02,31,269 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 5th April. Of these, 12,11,612 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/79F4ZWHsU6— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021