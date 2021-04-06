Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

CoronaVirus Live Updates: बड़ी खबर, दिल्ली में आज से नाइट कर्फ्यू

मंगलवार, 6 अप्रैल 2021 (11:45 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत में कोरोनावायरस बेकाबू होता जा रहा है। महाराष्‍ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों में मरीजों की संख्‍या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी....


11:43 AM, 6th Apr
-दिल्ली में आज से नाइट कर्फ्यू, रात 10 से सुबह 5 बजे तक लगाया गया नाइट कर्फ्यू।
-कोरोना की वजह से 30 अप्रैल तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया गया।

10:29 AM, 6th Apr
-महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 5,287 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 3,44,030 हो गई है।
-वायरस से 20 और लोगों की मौत होने के बाद मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 6,581 हो गई। ठाणे में संक्रमण से मृत्युदर 1.91 प्रतिशत है।

10:14 AM, 6th Apr
-भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 96,982 के नए मामले, 446 की मौत। 
-अब तक देश में 1,26,86,049 संक्रमित, 1,17,32,279 रिकवर हुए।
-7,88,223 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, 1,65,547 लोगों की मौत। अब तक 8,31,10,926 लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुका है।

09:36 AM, 6th Apr
-ICMR के अनुसार, देश में 5 अप्रैल तक देश में 25,02,31,269 सेम्पल्स की जांच हुई। सोमवार को 12,11,612 सेम्पल्स की जांच की गई।

अप्रैल में कोरोना की तेज रफ्तार ने किया हैरान, 6 दिन में 5,36,732 संक्रमित, 3079 की मौत

