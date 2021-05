India reports 4,01,078 new #COVID19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,18,92,676

Total discharges: 1,79,30,960

Death toll: 2,38,270

Active cases: 37,23,446



Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544