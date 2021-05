India reports 4,03,738 new #COVID19 cases, 3,86,444 discharges, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,22,96,414

Total discharges: 1,83,17,404

Death toll: 2,42,362

Active cases: 37,36,648



Total vaccination: 16,94,39,663 pic.twitter.com/m00jtZZhwY