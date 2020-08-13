कोरोनावायरस Live Updates : कोरोना से ठीक हुए सिद्धारमैया, बेटे को भी मिली अस्पताल से छुट्टी

CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas (in file pic) who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office pic.twitter.com/w3T8LN9Afz— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2020
Spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020
The #COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged & 47,033 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/pZqVRf5uJR