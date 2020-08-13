कोरोनावायरस Live Updates : कोरोना से ठीक हुए सिद्धारमैया, बेटे को भी मिली अस्पताल से छुट्टी

गुरुवार, 13 अगस्त 2020 (18:20 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच की गति तेज कर दी गई है। बुधवार को 8,30,391 कोरोना टेस्ट हुए। अब तक 2.68 करोड़ नमूनों की जांच की जा चुकी है। देश में 66,999 नए मामले आए। कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


06:34 PM, 13th Aug
कोविड-19 के इलाज के लिए एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया को रोगमुक्त होने के बाद अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई। सिद्धरमैया के कार्यालय ने एक बयान में गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। सिद्धरमैया के बेटे एवं वरुणा से कांग्रेस के विधायक डॉ. यतींद्र सिद्धरमैया को भी अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई, जो 7 अगस्त को संक्रमित पाए गए थे। बयान में बताया गया कि दूसरी जांच की रिपोर्ट भी नेगेटिव आने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई।

02:14 PM, 13th Aug
-अरुणाचल प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 103 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जिससे बृहस्पतिवार को राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2,430 हो गई। नए मामलों में 44 सुरक्षाकर्मी हैं।
-इस पूर्वोत्तर राज्य में अगस्त में अब तक संक्रमण के 948 नए मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। अब तक सुरक्षाबल के 427 जवान कोरोना संक्रमित। राज्य में 768 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। इस खतरनाक वायरस से तीन लोगों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है।

01:52 PM, 13th Aug
जायडस कैडिला ने भारत में कोविड-19 की दवा रेमडेसिवियर पेश की
-दवा कंपनी जायडस कैडिला ने गुरुवार को कहा कि उसने कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज के लिए उपयोगी दवा रेमडेसिवियर को रेमडेक ब्रांड नाम से भारतीय बाजारों में पेश किया है।

01:42 PM, 13th Aug
-ओडिशा में कोविड-19 के 1,981 नए मामले सामने आने के बाद राज्य में संक्रमण के मामले बढ़कर 52,653 हुए। वहीं 9 और लोगों की मौत के बाद मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 314 हो गई।
 

01:39 PM, 13th Aug
-महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में जिला प्रशासन ने कोविड-19 अस्पतालों में मरीजों से ली जाने वाली राशि (फीस) पर नजर रखने के लिए अधिकारी तैनात किए हैं। कुछ चिकित्सकीय सुविधाओं में मरीजों से अधिक पैसे लेने की शिकायतों के बाद यह कदम उठाया गया है।
-नागपुर जिले में बुधवार तक कोविड-19 के 10,982 मामले थे और 400 लोगों की इससे जान गई है।
ALSO READ: नागपुर कलेक्टर बोले, निजी कोविड अस्पतालों द्वारा ली जा रही राशि पर नजर


12:09 PM, 13th Aug
-भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद के अनुसार देश में 12 अगस्त तक कुल 2,68,45,688 नमूनों की जांच की गई, इसमें से अकेले बुधवार को ही 8,30,391 नमूनों की जांच की गई, जो एक दिन में जांच की सर्वाधिक संख्या है।

11:51 AM, 13th Aug
-राम जन्मभूमि न्यास ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की तबीयत बिगड़ी,‌ मथुरा से‌‌ मेंदाता‌ ले जाने की तैयारी, नृत्य गोपाल दास जांच में कोरोना संक्रमित भी निकले।
-कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास मथुरा गए हुए थे। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मथुरा कलेक्टर दिए निर्देश।

10:08 AM, 13th Aug
-भारत में एक दिन में कोरोनावायरस के 66,999 नए मामले सामने आए, 942 की मौत।
-संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 23,96,982 हुई। इनमें से 6,53,622 एक्टिव मामले, 16,95,982 स्वस्थ और 47,033 की मौत।

09:08 AM, 13th Aug
-संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस ने कहा कि कोविड-19 वैश्विक महामारी न केवल गरीबी को दूर करने एवं शांति स्थापित करने के लिए अभी तक किए प्रयासों के लिए खतरा है, बल्कि इससे मौजूदा संघर्षों के बढ़ने और नए संघर्ष पैदा होने का भी खतरा है।
-संयुक्त राष्ट्र के पूर्व महासचिव बान की मून ने परिषद से कहा, 'यह वास्तव में हैरानी की बात है कि वैश्विक महामारी से निपटने के लिए दुनिया ने अरबों लोगों को लॉकडाउन में रखा, अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमाएं बंद कर दीं, व्यापार एवं आव्रजन को निलंबित कर दिया और सभी उद्योगों को स्थायी तौर पर बंद कर दिया, लेकिन वे सशस्त्र संघर्षों को रोक नहीं पाए।'

08:38 AM, 13th Aug
रूस का दावा- Sputnik V के दूसरे डोज में कोरोनावायरस ठीक, टीके का असर 2 साल तक

08:38 AM, 13th Aug
-पालरेड टेक्नोलॉजीज के चेयरमैन और प्रबंध निदेशक (सीएमडी) पी श्रीकांत रेड्डी का कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण बुधवार को निधन हो गया।

08:37 AM, 13th Aug
-लगातार 8 दिन से इंदौर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 150 पार बनी हुई है। शहर में बुधवार को 188 नए मरीज मिले।
-अब तक 9257 लोग इस महामारी से संक्रमित, मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 340 हुई। 
 

Inside story:सिंधिया की तरह पायलट की नाराजगी का फायदा उठाने में कहां चूक गई भाजपा ?

खुश खबर...Corona Vaccine 1 जनवरी से आम लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध

महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास कोविड 19 से संक्रमित, पीएम मोदी के साथ थे राममंदिर शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

