Spike of 69,652 cases and 977 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.



The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated & 53,866 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/1RWro1WWpE