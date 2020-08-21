कोरोनावायरस Live Updates: भारत में 29 लाख से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित

शुक्रवार, 21 अगस्त 2020 (09:34 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देशभर में कोरोनावायरस के मामले कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहे हैं। हालांकि स्वस्थ होने की दर में भी सुधार देखा गया है और डेथ रेट में भी कमी दिखाई दे रही है। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:37 AM, 21st Aug
-पेरू में 16 मार्च से 17 अगस्त के बीच संक्रमण से कम से कम 82 पत्रकारों की मौत हो गई। इसमें से कई पत्रकारों की उम्र 65 वर्ष से अधिक थी।
-पेरू की आबादी करीब तीन करोड़ 30 लाख है और यहां संक्रमण से 26,800 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हुई है।

09:32 AM, 21st Aug
-भारत में एक दिन में कोरोनावायरस के 68,898 नए मामले सामने आए, 983 की मौत।
-संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 29,05,823 हुई। इनमें से 6,92,028 एक्टिव मामले, 21,58,946 स्वस्थ और 54849 की मौत।
-देश में स्वस्थ हुए लोगों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 74.30% हुआ। डेथ रेट भी घटकर 1.89%

09:14 AM, 21st Aug
-ICMR के अनुसार, भारत में 20 अगस्त को 8,05,985 सेंपल्स की जांच, अब तक 3,34,67,237 सेंपल्स की जांच की गई। 

08:51 AM, 21st Aug
-स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक भारत में कोविड-19 के मामले 20 अगस्त तक 12,07,539 हो गए। अमेरिका में 19 अगस्त तक 9,94,863 केस सामने आए थे जबकि ब्राजील में 7,94,115 केस सामने आए हैं।

08:44 AM, 21st Aug
08:42 AM, 21st Aug
-मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस के 1142 नए मामले सामने आए
-इस बीमारी से 1065 मरीज स्वस्थ हो गए हैं। प्रदेश में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 40 हजार के पार चला गया है।
-इंदौर में Corona से होने वाली मौतें 350 के पार, 227 नए मरीज मिले, कुल संक्रमित 10786

08:41 AM, 21st Aug
-उत्तर प्रदेश में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान कोविड-19 से 95 लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई। राज्य में इस वायरस से एक दिन में होने वाली मौतों का यह अब तक का सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है।
-पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान राज्य में कोविड-19 के 4991 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। लखनऊ में एक बार फिर सबसे ज्यादा 796 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। उसके बाद कानपुर नगर में 348, प्रयागराज में 319, गोरखपुर में 186, वाराणसी में 145, इटावा में 129, देवरिया में 119 और अलीगढ़ में 106 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।
-पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 5863 मरीज पूरी तरह ठीक हो गए। राज्य में इस समय कोविड-19 संक्रमण के 48511 मामले उपचाराधीन हैं। अब तक 121090 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं।

08:41 AM, 21st Aug
-कोविड-19 से संबंधित चुनौतियों के बावजूद, इस महीने के पहले 19 दिनों में रेलवे को पिछले साल इसी अवधि के मुकाबले माल ढुलाई के जरिये अधिक आमदनी हुई है।

