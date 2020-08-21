कोरोनावायरस Live Updates: भारत में 29 लाख से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित

Spike of 68,898 cases and 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.



The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 29,05,824 including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 cured/discharged/migrated & 54,849 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/nQiUNmqzXD