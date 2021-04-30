Positive Story : पत्नी के गहने बेच ऑटो को बनाया एंबुलेंस, Corona मरीजों को फ्री में ले जा रहा है अस्पताल

MP: An auto driver in Bhopal has converted his auto into an ambulance & takes patients to hospitals for free. Javed, the driver, says, "I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this." pic.twitter.com/eaH4CpWGBO— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
कोरोना काल में जावेद द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के लिए लोग सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर सराहना कर रहे हैं।
I sold my wife's jewellery for this. I queue up outside a refill centre & get oxygen. My contact number is available on social media. People can call me up if there's no ambulance. I've been doing this for 15-20 days now & have taken 9 serious patients to hospital: Javed Khan pic.twitter.com/LiEphjHenJ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021