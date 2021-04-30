Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Positive Story : पत्नी के गहने बेच ऑटो को बनाया एंबुलेंस, Corona मरीजों को फ्री में ले जा रहा है अस्पताल

शुक्रवार, 30 अप्रैल 2021 (15:50 IST)
भोपाल। कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर से चारों और हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। आम आदमी घरों में बंद है तो स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के अभाव में कोरोना मरीजों का बुरा हाल हैं। कहीं ऑक्सीजन की कमी है तो कहीं बेड का अभाव है। किसी को इंजेक्शन नहीं मिल रहा है तो कोई दवा नहीं मिलने से परेशान है।
 
कोरोना मरीजों और उनके परिजनों का दर्द देख भोपाल में एक ऑटो ड्राइवर जावेद का दिल भी पसीज गया और उसने अपनी ऑटों को एंबुलैंस में बदल दिया और कोरोना मरीजों की सेना में जुट गया। वह अपनी ऑटो में कोरोना मरीजों को अस्पताल ले जाता है और उनसे पैसे भी नहीं लेता। जावेद ने इस सबके लिए पत्नी के गहने तक बेच दिए।

जावेद ने कहा कि मैं अक्सर सोशल मीडिया और समाचार चैनलों पर देखता था कि एंबुलैंस की कमी की वजह से लोगों को अस्पताल जाने में कितनी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने लोगों की मदद करने का फैसला किया।    

जावेद यह ये काम पिछले 15 से 20 दिन से कर रहे हैं और अबतक 9 गंभीर मरीजों को अस्पताल लेकर जा चुके हैं। उन्होंने इस काम के लिए अपनी पत्नी के गहने तक बेच दिए। जावेद ने अपना नंबर सोशल मीडिया पर भी डाल रखा है। उनका कहना है कि एंबुलैंस नहीं मिलने पर लोग उनसे संपर्क कर सकते हैं। 

कोरोना काल में जावेद द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के लिए लोग सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर सराहना कर रहे हैं।

