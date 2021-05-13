सोनू सूद को मिली 'सबसे अमीर' लड़की से सहायता, अभिनेता बोले- दु:ख देखने के लिए आंखों की जरूरत नहीं

आंध्रप्रदेश के एक छोटे गांव वरीकुंटापाडू की रहने वाली लक्ष्मी ने सूद फाउंडेशन में 15000 रुपए दान में दिए हैं। ये पैसे उनकी पांच महीने की पेंशन हैं। मेरे लिए वे सबसे अमीर भारतीय हैं।
Boddu Naga Lakshmi— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021
A Blind girl and a youtuber.
From a small village Varikuntapadu in andra Pradesh
Donated 15000 Rs to @SoodFoundation & that's her pension for 5 months.
For me she's the RICHEST Indian.
You don't need eyesight to see someone's pain.
A True Hero pic.twitter.com/hJwxboBec6