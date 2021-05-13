Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

सोनू सूद को मिली 'सबसे अमीर' लड़की से सहायता, अभिनेता बोले- दु:ख देखने के लिए आंखों की जरूरत नहीं

webdunia
गुरुवार, 13 मई 2021 (22:06 IST)
कोरोनाकाल में अभिनेता सोनू सूद लोगों की मदद के लिए लगातार सक्रिय हैं। लोगों के लिए वे एक रियल सुपरहीरो हैं। सेलिब्रिटी से लेकर आम इंसान तक की मदद सोनू सूद ने की है। सोनू का एक लड़की ने अपनी सेवा भावना से दिल जीत लिया है। इसे लेकर सोने ने ट्‍वीट भी किया है। 
 
एक लड़की ने सूद चैरिटी फाउंडेशन में 15000 रुपए का दान दिया है। सोनू सदू ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर उस लड़की की फोटो शेयर की है और उसके बारे में बताया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा- 'बोड्डू नागा लक्ष्मी, एक दिव्यांग लड़की और यूट्यूबर हैं।
आंध्रप्रदेश के एक छोटे गांव वरीकुंटापाडू की रहने वाली लक्ष्मी ने सूद फाउंडेशन में 15000 रुपए दान में दिए हैं। ये पैसे उनकी पांच महीने की पेंशन हैं। मेरे लिए वे सबसे अमीर भारतीय हैं।

आपको किसी का दु:ख देखने के लिए आंखों की जरूरत नहीं होती है। ये एक असली हीरो हैं। उनका यह ट्वीट बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो गया और लोग अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दे रहे हैं। इस लड़की की मदद के बाद सोनू सूद से कई लोगों ने पूछा कि उनके फाउंडेशन में किस तरस से सहायता कर सकते हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

इसराइल में हिंसा हुई बेकाबू, गाजा सिटी में मातम के बीच मन रही ईद

प्रचलित

webdunia

कैसे बन सकते हैं IAS, IPS या IFS, पढ़ें विस्तार से

webdunia

Corona काल में कितना हो बॉडी टेंपरेचर और ऑक्सीजन लेवल, जानिए काम की बात...

webdunia

नास्त्रेदमस की भारत के संबंध में 10 अचूक भविष्यवाणियां

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

webdunia

आधुनिक दुनिया में हनुमान चालीसा का क्या महत्व है?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos