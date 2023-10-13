Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

क्यों ट्रेंड हो रहा है Boycott IndoPak Match, इस बार BCCI से भी बेहद खफा हैं भारतीय

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, शुक्रवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2023 (13:32 IST)
INDvsPAK साल 2011 का विश्वकप सेमीफाइनल छोड़ दें तो पिछले 1 दशक में जब जब भारत पाकिस्तान का मैच होता है तब तब इसके बहिष्कार की मांग भी उठती है। हालांकि मैच जब खत्म हो जाता है तो कुछ दिनों बाद टीआरपी के आंकड़े कुछ और ही कहानी बताते हैं।

यह बात एशिया कप के दौरान भी उठी थी कि गेंद और गोली साथ नहीं चल सकती। लेकिन 3 भारतीय जवानों को जब अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी थी तब भारत पाक से 1 मैच खेल चुका था और फाइनल की दौड़ से बाहर हो चुका था।

लेकिन उस ही घटना को याद कर भारतीय नागरिकों ने ट्विटर पर #BoycottIndoPakMatch लिखकर इस मैच के बहिष्कार की मांग उठाई है। पाकिस्तान टीम जब से भारत आई है तब से उसके अभूतवूर्व स्वागत से लेकर हैदराबाद में लगे जीतेगा भाई जीतेगा पाकिस्तान जीतेगा तक ने कई भारतीय लोगों के दिलों को ठेस पहुंचाई है।


इस पर आग में घी तब पड़ा जब पाकिस्तान की टीम अहमदाबाद आई और गुजराती लड़कियों ने उनके स्वागत में गरबा नृत्य किया जो कि कई लोगों को नहीं भाया। ऐसे में इस बार भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान का मैच जो कि अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा उसके बहिष्कार की गूंज भी ज्यादा ऊंची है। देख लेते हैं कि #BoycottIndoPakMatch के हैशटैग पर भावनाओं का ज्वार कैसे उमड़ रहा है।



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मां से पहले मैच, अपने घरेलू शहर में पहला मैच खेलने वाले जसप्रीत बुमराह ने यह कहकर जीता दिल
Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos