शाकिब ने पहुंचाई खेल भावना को ठेस, इन क्रिकेटरों का मिला Angelo Mathews को साथ

, मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2023 (15:35 IST)
Angelo Mathew - Shakib Al hasan Timed out controversy : वर्ल्ड कप के बांग्लादेश बनाम श्रीलंका (BANvsSL) मैच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी चर्चा इस वक्त हर जगह की जा रही है, हर कोई अपना अपना पक्ष सामने ला रहा है, वहीँ ज्यादातर खिलाड़ी श्रीलंकन क्रिकेटर  Angelo Mathews का साथ दे रहे हैं, दरअसल 6 नवंबर को Bangladesh और Sri Lanka के बीच मैच खेला गया जहां ऐसी घटना घटी जो अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में न किसी ने देखि न सुनी होगी

इस मैच में Angelo Mathews, International Cricket में Time-Out दिए जाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने, लेकिन जिस तरह उन्हें Timed-Out करार दिया गया इस विषय पर इस वक्त हर जगह शब्दों की जंग जारी है। कोई कह रहा है कि जो भी कुछ हुआ वह रूल के मुताबिक हुआ है Angelo Mathews को Timed-Out देने की बांग्लादेश के कप्तान Shakib Al Hasan की Appeal सही है, वहीँ, ज्यादातर क्रिकेटरों संग लोगों का कहना है कि  Shakib Al Hasan ने जो भी किया वो खेल भावना 'Spirit of Game' को ठेस पहुंचाता है, उनका Angelo Mathews को इस तरह से आउट करवाना बिलकुल गलत है। इन क्रिकेटरों में शामिल हैं Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Usman Khwaja,  Legendary Bowler Dale Steyn और पाकिस्तानी दिग्गज Shoaib Akhtar 

पूरा  मामला
यह मामला 25वें ओवर के बाद का है जब Sadeera Samarawickrama के आउट होने के बाद Angelo Mathews बल्लेबाजी करने आए, अब जब वह अपना हेलमेट पहन रहे थे तो उनके helmet का strap टूट गया, और एंजेलो ने दूसरे हेलमेट के लिए dugout में बैठे हुए अपने साथी को इशारा किया। अब नियम कहता है कि (Timed-Out Rule) एक खिलाड़ी के आउट होने या रिटायर होने के बाद अगले खिलाड़ी को 2 मिनट के भीतर गेंद का सामना करने के लिए तैयार होना होगा। जब एंजेलो मैथ्यूज को मैदान पर आने में थोड़ी देर हो गई तो बांग्लादेश के कप्तान Shakib Al Hasan ने अंपायर से Appeal की और काफी देर तक चर्चा के बाद मैथ्यूज को टाइम आउट दे दिया गया, जिसके बाद उन्हें गुस्सा भी आया और उन्होंने जाते हुए बाउंड्री के बहार अपना हेलमेट भी फेंक दिया


