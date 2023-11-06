Select Your Language

कोहली को फैन्स ने बताया 'selfish', भड़का पूर्व खिलाड़ी

, सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2023 (13:21 IST)
Fans call Virat Kohli Selfish : ODI World Cup में टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ लगातार वर्ल्ड कप का अपना 8वां मैच 243 रन के बड़े अंतर से जीता। यह मैच कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स में खेला गया था जहां Birthday Boy Virat Kohli ने अपने 35वें जन्मदिन पर Indian Fans को बेहतरीन तोहफा देकर क्रिकेट के भगवान कहे जाने दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin tendulkar) के 49वें वनडे शतक के वनडे रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की।

हालांकि उन्हें शतक तक पहुंचने में समय लगा। उन्होंने उस पिच पर अपना शतक पूरा करने के लिए 119 गेंदें लीं, जहां बाद में ऐसा लगा कि अगर विराट धैर्य के साथ चतुराई और सहजता से नहीं खेलते तो यहां इंडियन बैटिंग का पतन (Collapse) हो सकता था। उनके योगदान से भारत दक्षिण अफ्रीका के सामने 327 रनों का लक्ष्य रख सका और गेंदबाजों ने South Africa की टीम को 83 रन पर आउट कर अपना योगदान दिया।

Ravindra Jadeja ने 5 विकेट और Kuldeep Yadav और Mohammed Shami ने क्रमशः 2-2 और Mohammed Siraj ने एक विकेट लिया। शानदार पारी खेलने के बाद भी कुछ Fans ने विराट कोहली को एक स्वार्थी खिलाड़ी बताया जो अपने जन्मदिन पर शतक पूरा करने में समय ले रहे थे और उन्हें सचिन तेंदुलकर के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करने के लिए डेस्पेरेट बताया। 
Fans तक ही ने नहीं पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद हफीज ने भी विराट कोहली को स्वार्थी कहा
Eden Gardens में South Africa पर भारत की 243 रनों की आसान जीत के बाद पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद हफीज (Mohammad Hafeez) ने  धीमी बल्लेबाजी करने और अपने व्यक्तिगत लक्ष्यों (Personal Milestones) के लिए खेलने के लिए Virat Kohli की आलोचना की।
 
Mohammad Hafeez ने कहा "मैंने विराट कोहली की बल्लेबाजी में स्वार्थ की भावना देखी और इस विश्व कप में ऐसा तीसरी बार हुआ। 49वें ओवर में, वह अपना शतक पूरा करने के लिए एक रन लेना चाह रहे थे और उन्होंने टीम को पहले नहीं रखा,"

'रोहित शर्मा भी स्वार्थी क्रिकेट खेल सकते थे, लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया क्योंकि वह अपने लिए नहीं बल्कि टीम इंडिया के लिए खेल रहे हैं।'
Venkatesh Prasad ने कहा 'हां हैं कोहली 'Selfish' 
वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कोहली का बचाव करते हुए कहा  "विराट कोहली के स्वार्थी और व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धि के प्रति जुनूनी होने के बारे में मजेदार तर्क सुनना। हां, कोहली स्वार्थी है, इतना स्वार्थी है कि एक अरब लोगों के सपनों को पूरा करे, इतना स्वार्थी है कि इतना कुछ हासिल करने के बाद भी उत्कृष्टता के लिए प्रयास कर सकता है, इतना स्वार्थी है कि नए मानक स्थापित कर सकता है, इतना स्वार्थी है कि अपनी टीम की जीत सुनिश्चित कर सकता है। हां, कोहली स्वार्थी हैं।"

