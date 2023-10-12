Select Your Language

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों के सामने गुजराती गर्ल्स ने किया गरबा तो भड़के फैंस

, गुरुवार, 12 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:44 IST)
जब से पाकिस्तान विश्वकप में खेलने आई है विवाद खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा।हैदराबाद में पाकिस्तान के एयरपोर्ट पर शानदार स्वागत से ही विवाद गर्माने लगा था। इसमें बिरियानी और हैदराबाद में पाक के भारतीय दर्शकों के भरपूर समर्थन ने छौंक का काम किया।

अब अहमदाबाद पहुंचने के साथ ही एक नया विवाद सामने आया है। पाकिस्तान टीम जब होटल पहुंची तो उनका स्वागत गुजराती लड़कियों ने गरबा कर किया। गौरतलब है कि 15 तारीख से गरबा शरु हैं। यही कारण रहा कि मैच 15 से 14 अक्टूबर को कराया जा रहा है। हालांकि गुजराती लड़कियों के गरबे से मामले ने ज्यादा तूल पकड़ लिया।

सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने पाकिस्तान टीम के ऐसे स्वागत पर उंगलिया उठाई है खासकर तब जब आए दिन कश्मीर में पाक समर्थित आंतकवादी गतिविधियां हो रही है। देखते हैं इस से संबंधित कुछ ट्वीट्स


