वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद क्या बोले PM मोदी और राहुल गांधी

अहमदाबाद , रविवार, 19 नवंबर 2023 (21:52 IST)
ट्रेविस हेड के शतक से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रविवार को यहां आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप फाइनल में भारत को 6 विकेट से हराकर लगातार 9वीं जीत के साथ अभूतपूर्व छठा एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीता और साथ ही करोड़ों भारतीयों का दिल और मेजबान टीम का विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना तोड़ दिया।

लगातार 10 जीत के विजय रथ पर सवार होकर फाइनल में पहुंचे भारत को नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मौजूदगी में तीसरा विश्व कप जीतने की उम्मीद थी।

भारत की हार के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने एक्स पर लिखा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, "प्रिय टीम इंडिया, विश्व कप के दौरान आपकी प्रतिभा और दृढ़ संकल्प उल्लेखनीय था। आपने महान भावना के साथ खेला और देश को बहुत गौरव दिलाया। हम आज और हमेशा आपके साथ खड़े हैं। 

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भारत की हार पर लिखा कि टीम इंडिया, आपने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया!  जीतें या हारें - हम आपसे किसी भी तरह से प्यार करते हैं और हम अगला भी जीतेंगे। विश्व कप में शानदार जीत के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बधाई।

टूर्नामेंट के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने एकदिवसीय विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम का दूसरी बार हिस्सा बनने का सपना देखा था जबकि कप्तान रोहित शर्मा पहली बार एकदिवसीय विश्व चैंपियन बनने का सपना संजोए थे लेकिन पैट कमिंस की टीम ने इन सपनों को साकार नहीं होने दिया।

